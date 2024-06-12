Modified On Jun 12, 2024 06:17 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Brezza

The Mahindra XUV 3XO received the highest surge in monthly sales, getting ahead of the Hyundai Venue

The Indian car sales results are out for May 2024, in which Maruti Brezza emerged as the top-selling subcompact SUV in India ahead of the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Hyundai Venue. Overall, more than 55,000 subcompact SUVs were sold in the country last month, and the segment recorded a growth of 5 percent in month-on-month (MoM) sales, much of it down to the surge in demand for one particular model.

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers May 2024 April 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Brezza 14186 17113 -17.1 25.57 24.03 1.54 14839 Tata Nexon 11457 11168 2.58 20.65 25.87 -5.22 14501 Mahindra XUV 3XO 10000 4003 149.81 18.02 9.19 8.83 3889 Hyundai Venue 9327 9120 2.26 16.81 18.32 -1.51 10177 Kia Sonet 7433 7901 -5.92 13.4 14.8 -1.4 7288 Nissan Magnite 2211 2404 -8.02 3.98 4.69 -0.71 2555 Renault Kiger 850 1059 -19.73 1.53 3.07 -1.54 884 Total 55464 52768 5.1 99.96

Key Takeaways

Despite experiencing a loss of 17 percent in monthly sales, the Maruti Brezza was still the best-seller of the segment in the previous month. Maruti dispatched more than 14,000 units of the Brezza last month. The Brezza currently also holds the highest 25 percent market share in the segment.

With sales of over 11,000 units, the Tata Nexon remained the second best-selling subcompact SUV for the third consecutive month. Its monthly demand remained consistent, however the YoY market share reduced by 5 percent. Please note that these figures include the sales of both Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV.

Since Mahindra started the deliveries of the Mahindra XUV 3XO in May 2024, stepping in as the facelift for the XUV300, its MoM sales surged by 150 percent. Mahindra dispatched 10,000 units of the XUV 3XO last month.

Enjoying a consistent monthly demand, the Hyundai Venue crossed the sales mark of 9,000 units in May 2024, although they were lower than the Venue’s average sales of the past six months. Note that these figures include both the regular Venue and the Venue N Line.

At fifth in this list, the Kia Sonet crossed 7,000 unit sales in May 2024. Though its monthly sales declined by 5 percent, its May 2024 sales is almost the same as the average sales of the last six months.

The Nissan Magnite was able to attract over 2,000 buyers in May 2024, still witnessing a loss of 8 percent in MoM sales. The Renault Kiger on the other hand didn’t even cross the sales mark of 1,000 units. Renault’s subcompact SUV currently holds only 1.5 percent market share in the subcompact SUV space in India.

