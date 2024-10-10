Maruti Brezza And Tata Nexon Dominate The Sub-4m SUV Sales In September 2024

Modified On Oct 10, 2024 03:37 PM By Dipan for Maruti Brezza

The Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue have crossed the 10,000 sales mark in September 2024

Maruti and Tata have again emerged as the most preferred brands in the sub-4m SUV segment as proven by the September 2024 sales figures. The total segment sales were close to 60,000 units. However, compared to the previous month, the demand for these subcompact SUVs collectively declined by more than 5 percent in September. The Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon were the table toppers again while the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger took the last spots. Let us take a look at the sub-4m SUV sales in September 2024:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers September 2024 August 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY market share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Brezza 15322 19190 -20.15 25.76 26.83 -1.07 15492 Tata Nexon 11470 12289 -6.66 19.28 27.41 -8.13 12490 Kia Sonet 10335 10073 2.6 17.37 8.91 8.46 8905 Hyundai Venue 10259 9085 12.92 17.24 21.82 -4.58 9313 Mahindra XUV 3XO 9000 9000 0 15.13 8.87 6.26 7263 Nissan Magnite 2100 2257 -6.95 3.53 4.38 -0.85 2282 Renault Kiger 988 870 13.56 1.66 1.75 -0.09 965 Total 59474 62764 -5.24

Also Read: Remembering Ratan Tata And His Impact On India’s Automotive Landscape

Key Takeaways

Despite facing a loss of over 20 percent in its monthly sales, the Maruti Brezza was still crowned the best-selling sub-4m SUV in September 2024. With more than 15,000 units of this Maruti subcompact SUV dispatched, it held almost 26 percent of the market share.

The Tata Nexon’s sales declined by more than 6.5 percent but it still emerged as the second bestseller. The market share, in comparison to the previous year, also declined by more than 8 percent. Notably, these are the collective sales numbers for both the Nexon ICE (internal combustion engine) and the Nexon EV.

The Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue were the next sub-4m SUVs in line that crossed the 10,000-unit sales mark in September. The year-on-year (YoY) sales of the Sonet grew by almost 9 percent, while the Venue’s declined by slightly more than 4.5 percent. The Venue’s MoM figure went up by around 13 percent.

9,000 units of the Mahindra XUV 3XO were dispatched in September, which led to the SUV commanding a market share of over 15 percent.

The Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger were at the bottom of the table. The Magnite’s MoM sales declined by more than 150 units, while the Kiger could not cross 1,000 units. However, its monthly sales surged by over 13.5 percent.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Maruti Brezza on road price