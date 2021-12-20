Mahindra XUV700 Variant-Wise Waiting Period Revealed, Goes Up To 19 Months

Published On Dec 20, 2021 04:49 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

The base-spec MX and AX3 variants face the least waiting period, which is still over six months

The MX and AX3 diesel variants face a higher waiting period than their petrol counterparts.

The AX5, AX7, and AX7 L petrol and diesel variants face the same waiting period.

The mid-spec AX5 variant demands a year’s worth of waiting.

You might have to wait up to 19 months for the top-spec AX7 L variant.

To reduce waiting periods, Mahindra is planning to introduce a new AX7 Smart (S) variant with reduced features.

The wait for the Mahindra XUV700 is getting longer by the day. Many buyers are facing a waiting period of up to 75 weeks, or roughly 19 months, from now. That means, if you book one today, there are high chances that you might get it only by the second half of 2023.

Variant Petrol Diesel MX 6-7 months 9-10 months AX3 7-8 months 11-12 months AX5 12-13 months 11-12 months AX7 14-15 months 14-15 months AX7 L 18-19 months 18-19 months

As seen, the base-spec MX and AX3 variants face the least waiting period and can be had in under a year of booking. However, there’s a huge difference between the waiting period of the petrol and diesel variants in case of these two trims. You’ll have to wait almost up to 19 months for the AX7 L and nearly 15 months for the AX7.

The delay is limited not just to the new bookings but also for those who did it in the first (7th October) or second batch (8th October). The primary reason for this delay is the ongoing global shortage of semiconductor and chips.

Mahindra will be introducing a new AX7 Smart (S) variant with a shorter waiting period. Compared to the top-spec AX7 L, it misses out on telescopic steering adjustment, smart door handles, drive modes, knee airbag, electronic parking brake, electronic stability program, hill hold/descent control, wireless charger, and ADAS. While our dealership sources have confirmed the same, we are awaiting an official confirmation from Mahindra.

The XUV700 gets 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel and 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engines, both paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. While it is a FWD (front-wheel drive) car, the top-spec AX7 diesel-AT is offered with an optional AWD (all-wheel drive).

The XUV700 currently retails from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Alcazar , MG Hector Plus , Tata Safari and the upcoming Kia Carens .

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price