The Mahindra XUV700 Might Get A New AX7 Smart Variant That’s Cheaper Than The Top Spec Luxury Pack

Published On Dec 03, 2021 04:00 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

The new variant is expected to demand a lesser waiting period than the fully-loaded AX7 L

The new AX7 S variant is likely to be Rs 80,000 cheaper than the AX7 L.

To miss out on ADAS, knee airbag, electronic parking brake, smart door handles, and wireless charger compared to the AX7 L.

Will feature dual 10.25-inch displays, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, and high-beam assist.

To feature a 360-degree camera, blind-view monitoring, and Sony 12-speaker audio system over the AX7.

To be powered by the existing 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines.

New details have surfaced online suggesting that Mahindra might soon launch a new AX7 Smart (S) variant for the XUV700. Our credible sources have confirmed all the information regarding this variant, while we are yet to receive an official confirmation from Mahindra. It will sit below the AX7 L variant and miss out on many premium features. However, it will be offered only to the customers who have booked the top-spec AX7 L variant.

The new AX7 S will miss out on ADAS (advanced driving assistance systems), ESP (electronic stability program), hill hold/descent control, knee airbag, drive modes, electronic parking brake, wireless charger, smart door handles, telescopic steering adjustment and driver drowsiness detection, compared to the top-spec AX7 L. For reference, the ADAS package includes features such as adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist.

The AX7 S variant, however, is still a fairly well-equipped option. It will continue to feature dual 10.25-inch screens (touchscreen infotainment and driver’s display), connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six airbags, high-beam assist, dual-zone climate control, powered driver’s seat with memory function, automatic LED headlamps and wipers,, and panoramic sunroof.

While the details are not yet officially confirmed, the AX7 S will offer the Sony 12-speaker audio system, 360-degree camera, and blind-view monitoring over the AX7 variant.

Deliveries of the XUV700 have extended all the way to up to seven months due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. So, if you opt for the AX7 S over the AX7 L, you could get your XUV700 a bit earlier. The reason is because this new variant will require less chips and semiconductors by cutting down on features, thus being available earlier. The new variant is likely to be priced Rs 80,000 less than the AX7 L. Here’s how the prices compare:

XUV700 AX7 L Prices XUV700 AX7 S Prices (expected) XUV700 AX7 Prices AX7 L Diesel-MT : Rs 20.29 lakh AX7 S Diesel-MT : Rs 19.49 lakh* AX7 Diesel-MT : Rs 18.59 lakh AX7 L Petrol-AT : Rs 21.29 lakh AX7 S Petrol-AT : Rs 20.49 lakh AX7 Petrol-AT : Rs 19.59 lakh AX7 L Diesel-AT : Rs 21.88 lakh AX7 S Diesel-AT : Rs 21.08 lakh AX7 Diesel-AT : Rs 20.19 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom (Delhi)

What remains to be seen is if the new variant will be offered with the optional AWD (all-wheel-drive) that comes with the AX7 Luxury variant.

The XUV700 is powered by 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The XUV700 is currently priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Alcazar , MG Hector Plus , Kia Carens , and Tata Safari .

