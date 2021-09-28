Published On Sep 28, 2021 05:34 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

The SUV’s variant-wise price list will be out in October and bookings are also expected to commence soon

The model snapped was likely a higher-specced variant as it had alloy wheels and LED headlamps.

Mahindra will offer the XUV700 in both 5- and 7-seater layouts.

It will be sold in two broad trims: MX and AX (AdrenoX).

Engine options will be either a 2-litre turbo-petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel, with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

The XUV700 starts from Rs 12 lakh and might top out at Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra’s XUV700 has been snapped at a dealership stockyard ahead of its full price reveal. The XUV700 snapped here, which seems to be a higher-specced variant thanks to the alloy wheels and LED headlamps, was finished in the Midnight Blue shade.

The XUV700 will be available in both 5- and 7-seater configurations. Mahindra will offer the SUV in five exterior shades . The XUV700 will get a raft of segment-first features such as Amazon Alexa connectivity, two 10.25-inch touchscreen displays (one for the infotainment and the other for instrumentation), and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to seven airbags, blindspot monitoring, and driver drowsiness detection.

Mahindra will offer the SUV in two broad trim levels: MX and AX (AdrenoX). Here’s a look at the engine and gearbox combos that will be available:

Engine 2-litre Turbo-Petrol 2.2-litre Diesel (MX) 2.2-litre Diesel (AX) Power 200PS 155PS 185PS Torque 380Nm 360Nm 420Nm (MT)/ 450Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter AWD FWD FWD FWD/ AWD

Select diesel variants will also get three drive modes -- Zip, Zap, and Zoom -- along with a Custom mode to enhance the performance and steering response as needed.

While the XUV700 starts from Rs 12 lakh, we expect the range-topping variant to be priced at Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the SUV are also expected to begin soon. The Mahindra XUV700 will fend off competition from the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari , and MG Hector Plus.

