Mahindra’s XUV700 To Come In Five Colours, No Dual-Tone On Offer!

We recently brought to you all the variants that the Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in. The carmaker has now revealed the colour options that will be available for the SUV. Let’s check them out:

Red Rage

Midnight Black

Everest White

Dazzling Silver

Electric Blue

Mahindra will be offering the XUV700 in five monotone shades, with no dual-tone options. Apart from the Red Rage (that we have seen on the Thar), all other colours are new compared to those of the recent Mahindra models. This means that the Hyundai Alcazar will continue to remain the only SUV in its segment to come in a dual-tone shade for now. Also, similarly priced SUVs such as the Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks come in dual-tone shades depending on the variant chosen.

The Mahindra SUV will be available in MX and AX trims, in both 5- and 7-seater configurations. It will come with a host of standout features including two 10.25-inch displays, flush-fitting door handles , Amazon Alexa connectivity, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). Safety on board will include up to seven airbags, blind spot monitoring, and driver drowsiness detection.

Here’s a look at its engine and gearbox combos that will be available:

Petrol Diesel (MX) Diesel (AX) Engine 2-litre turbo 2.2-litre 2.2-litre Power 200PS 155PS 185PS Torque 380Nm 360Nm 420Nm (MT)/ 450Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter AWD Front wheel drive Front wheel drive Front wheel drive/ all-wheel drive

It will also feature three drive modes: Zip, Zap, and Zoom on select diesel variants along with a Custom mode to enhance the performance and steering response as needed.

The Mahindra XUV700 is priced from Rs 12 lakh onwards but its complete variant-wise price list is yet to be revealed. We believe its top-end variant could be priced at Rs 22 lakh. The XUV700 goes up against the Tata Safari , MG Hector Plus , and Hyundai Alcazar.

