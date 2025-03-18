Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Explained In 10 Real-life Images

The Mahindra XUV700 is exclusively available with a FWD setup and is based on the 7-seater variants of the higher-spec AX7 and AX7 L trims

In the ongoing list of special black edition cars, Mahindra has enlisted the XUV700 SUV with a limited-run Ebony Edition, which was launched recently with prices starting from Rs 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). This special edition gets an all-black exterior and interior theme, while packing in the same amenities as the regular model. Let us take a detailed look at the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition with the help of 10 images.

Front

The overall design of the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is identical to the regular model. It gets the same muti-reflector LED headlights, C-shaped LED DRLs and fog lamps as the standard XUV700.

What is different, however, is that the Ebony Edition gets black elements on the grille and a silver skid plate on the underside of the bumper.

Side

In profile, the Ebony Edition gets 18-inch all-black multi-spoke alloy wheels, which have a dual-tone theme in the regular model.

Additionally, it gets an Ebony badge below the black outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). Other things including the flush door handles and black roof rails are identical to the regular model.

Rear

At the rear, the XUV700 Ebony Edition gets wraparound LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna and a silver skid plate. It further gets an Ebony Edition badge on the taigate.

Interior

The dashboard layout of the Mahindra XUV700’s Ebony Edition is the same as the regular model. The difference, however, is that the Ebony Edition gets an all-black dashboard that is highlighted by silver elements, which give it a sporty and classy appeal.

The 3-spoke steering wheel is also fully black with silver accents, and the centre console has a lot of gloss black elements.

The doors have black leatherette padding and the AC vents and door handles have a dark chrome finish to them.

The seats have a black leatherette upholstery that matches with the overall cabin theme. However, the roofliner is the same as the regular model that makes the cabin feel airy.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, the Ebony Edition continues with the regular model’s suite including dual 10,25-inch displays (one for the infotainment and another for the instrumentation), a 12-speaker Sony sound system and a panoramic sunroof. It also features ventilated front seats, 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone auto AC and a wireless phone charger.

Its safety suite comprises up to 7 airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It is also equipped with some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including lane keep assist and collision mitigation system.

Powertrain Options

The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition comes with both the turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

*AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox

The Ebony Edition comes with only a FWD setup, while other diesel variants of the XUV700 are also available with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option.

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra Ebony Edition is priced between Rs 19.64 lakh and Rs 24.14 lakh. The other variants range between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 25.74 lakh. The Mahindra XUV700 competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari. In its 5-seater configuration, it rivals SUVs like the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Hyundai Creta.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

