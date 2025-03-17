Citroen Basalt Dark Edition Teased For The First Time

The Basalt dark edition will be the first Citroen offering in India to get an all-black special edition and it is slated to be launched soon

Teaser video shows it could get black ORVMs, black grille and alloy wheels.

It could also come with an all-black cabin with black upholstery.

No changes expected to its features set; highlights are likely to be the same 10.2-inch touchscreen and 6 airbags as the standard model.

Powertrain details are yet to be confirmed; Citroen offers Basalt with 1.2-litre N/A and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

Could be priced at a slight premium over the standard model, which is sold from Rs 8.25 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

In the past few years, the Indian automotive industry has witnessed the introduction of black editions, which is mostly attributable to Tata cars. Following the trend, it’s the Citroen Basalt that is set to receive a dark edition soon as its first teaser has been released by one of Citroen’s top officials.

What Does The Teaser Show?

Although the short video clip doesn’t give away much details, it is enough to comprehend the majority of updates coming to the Basalt’s dark edition. Like all the black editions available in the market, expect Citroen to offer the Basalt’s special version with an all-black exterior paint option, along with some other blacked-out elements, including ORVMs, grille and alloy wheels.

Expected Cabin And Feature Updates

While the teaser video doesn’t give any details of the dark edition’s cabin, it does give us a fleeting glimpse of the seats, which we expect will be done in black. Citroen could also give it an all-black cabin theme to compliment its exterior appearance.

In terms of features, we expect the Basalt dark edition to carry on with the same equipment set as its standard model. The list includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC, and a 6-speaker sound system. Its safety net comprises six airbags (as standard), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a reversing camera.

Powertrain Details

Citroen offers the standard Basalt with two engine options, details of which are as follows:

Specification 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

*AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

That said, the carmaker is yet to confirm the powertrain details of the blacked out edition of the SUV-coupe.

Expected Launch And Prices

We expect the Citroen Basalt dark edition to go on sale soon and command a slight premium over the standard model that is priced between Rs 8.25 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The SUV-coupe fends off competition from the Tata Curvv, along with other compact SUVs such as the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.

