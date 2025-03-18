All
    Mahindra XUV700 Crosses Cumulative Sales Of 2.5 Lakh Since Launch

    Modified On Mar 18, 2025 04:49 PM By Dipan for Mahindra XUV700

    It has taken the Mahindra SUV a little less than 4 years to achieve this sales milestone

    The Mahindra XUV700, which debuted in 2021, has been a crowd favourite ever since its market introduction. Now, the 3-row midsize SUV has crossed the cumulative 2.5 lakh sales milestone, taking a little over 7 months to go from 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh sales. Notably, the SUV clocked over 2 lakh sales in June 2024 and over 1 lakh sales in July 2023. 

    That said, the XUV700 customers seem to be more keen in buying diesel variants than the turbo-petrol engine. In January 2025, out of a total of 8,399 units sold, more than 74 percent of customers opted for the diesel engine. This trend continued in February 2025, with diesel accounting for over 65 percent of the total 5,560 units sold. Moreover, in this financial year 2024-25, almost 75 percent of the customers sided with the diesel engine, while the rest chose the petrol option. The SUV has seen a similar trend since its debut in 2021.

    Let us take a look at the engine options the Mahindra XUV700 comes with:

    Mahindra XUV700: Powertrain Options

    Mahindra XUV700 engine

    The Mahindra XUV700 comes with two engine choices: a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    200 PS

    Up to 185 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    450 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT*

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain^

    FWD

    FWD/AWD

    *AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox

    ^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

    Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched At Rs 19.64 Lakh, Gets An All-Black Exterior And Interior Design

    Mahindra XUV700: Features And Safety

    Mahindra XUV700 interior

    The Mahindra XUV700 is a feature-loaded offering with amenities including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 6-way power driver's seat, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger.

    Its safety net includes up to seven airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera. The top-end variant also comes equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

    Mahindra XUV700: Price And Rivals

    Mahindra XUV700

    The Mahindra XUV700 is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 25.74 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Its 6- and 7-seater versions rival the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus, while the 5-seater version locks horns with the Tata Harrier, MG Hector and compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara.

