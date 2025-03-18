Mahindra XUV700 Crosses Cumulative Sales Of 2.5 Lakh Since Launch

It has taken the Mahindra SUV a little less than 4 years to achieve this sales milestone

The Mahindra XUV700, which debuted in 2021, has been a crowd favourite ever since its market introduction. Now, the 3-row midsize SUV has crossed the cumulative 2.5 lakh sales milestone, taking a little over 7 months to go from 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh sales. Notably, the SUV clocked over 2 lakh sales in June 2024 and over 1 lakh sales in July 2023.

That said, the XUV700 customers seem to be more keen in buying diesel variants than the turbo-petrol engine. In January 2025, out of a total of 8,399 units sold, more than 74 percent of customers opted for the diesel engine. This trend continued in February 2025, with diesel accounting for over 65 percent of the total 5,560 units sold. Moreover, in this financial year 2024-25, almost 75 percent of the customers sided with the diesel engine, while the rest chose the petrol option. The SUV has seen a similar trend since its debut in 2021.

Let us take a look at the engine options the Mahindra XUV700 comes with:

Mahindra XUV700: Powertrain Options

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with two engine choices: a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD/AWD

*AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

Mahindra XUV700: Features And Safety

The Mahindra XUV700 is a feature-loaded offering with amenities including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 6-way power driver's seat, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger.

Its safety net includes up to seven airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera. The top-end variant also comes equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Mahindra XUV700: Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XUV700 is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 25.74 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Its 6- and 7-seater versions rival the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus, while the 5-seater version locks horns with the Tata Harrier, MG Hector and compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara.

