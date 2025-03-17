Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched At Rs 19.64 Lakh, Gets An All-Black Exterior And Interior Design

The limited-run Ebony Edition is based on the 7-seater versions of the higher-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants and demands up to Rs 15,000 over the corresponding variants

The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition has been launched at Rs 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is essentially a limited run, dark edition of the SUV and hence gets an all-black exterior and interior theme, with the overall design elements remaining identical to the regular SUV.

It is based on the 7-seater version of the XUV700’s top-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants with both turbo-petrol and diesel powertrain options. Here are the detailed prices:

Variant Regular XUV700 XUV700 Ebony Price Difference AX7 turbo-petrol MT Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 19.64 lakh + Rs 15,000 AX7 turbo-petrol AT Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 21.14 lakh + Rs 15,000 AX7 diesel MT Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 20.14 lakh + Rs 15,000 AX7 diesel AT Rs 21.69 lakh Rs 21.79 lakh + Rs 10,000 AX7 L turbo-petrol AT Rs 23.19 lakh Rs 23.34 lakh + Rs 15,000 AX7 L diesel MT Rs 22.24 lakh Rs 22.39 lakh + Rs 15,000 AX7 L diesel AT Rs 23.99 lakh Rs 24.14 lakh + Rs 15,000

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Let us take a look at all the changes the Ebony Edition gets over the regular model:

What Is Different?

Since the Mahindra XUV700’s Ebony Edition is just a blacked-out version of the SUV, it has the same exterior design as the regular model. The headlights, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, and tail lights are identical on both versions of the SUV.

The Ebony Edition, however, gets blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels, black inserts on the grille, black roof rails and outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). Its front and rear skid plates also get a silver finish, while the door handles have a chrome accent. To differentiate it from the regular variant, it gets a 'Ebony' badge on the front doors below the ORVMs.

Inside, the cabin layout of the Ebony Edition is identical to the regular variant. However, like the exterior, the interior also gets an all-black theme, featuring an all-black dashboard, black leatherette upholstery on seats and door pads, and dark chrome AC vents. Moreover, it gets a light grey headliner and silver accents on the dashboard and door pads. The inside door handles and the centre console get a piano black finish.

Also Read: More Than 75 Percent Of Mahindra Customers Preferred Diesel Powered SUVs Over Petrol In February 2025

Features And Safety

The feature suite is identical to both SUV versions. Highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, 6-way powered driver’s seat, dual-zone auto AC, and ventilated front seats. It is also equipped with a wireless phone charger, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, and automatic headlights and wipers.

Occupant safety is taken care of by up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, disc brakes on all wheels, an electronic parking brake, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It is also equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features including autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and forward collision warning.

Powertrain Options

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with two engine options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain* FWD FWD/AWD

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive, AWD = All-wheel-drive

^AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox

The Ebony Edition is available with only the FWD version of the SUV.

Rivals

The 7-seater version of the Mahindra XUV700 rivals the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar. Additionally, the 5-seater version competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Harrier, MG Astor, and MG Hector.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.