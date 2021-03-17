Mahindra XUV500 Interior Spied Once Again With Segment-first Features

Published On Mar 17, 2021 06:14 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV500 2020

The XUV500 will become the most affordable car in India to offer advanced driver assistance systems like lane keep assist and auto emergency braking

Dual-screen setup on the dashboard looks premium.

Leather-wrapped dash in creme and a chunky steering complete the upmarket look.

Multiple tactile controls on the steering wheel and a rotary dial on the centre console are clearly visible.

Expected to borrow the Thar’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, albeit with more power.

Six-speed manual and auto transmissions should be available for both the engines.

Expected to launch in a couple of months and retail from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 21 lakh.

Mahindra’s upcoming second-gen XUV500 has been spotted once again! We have lost count of the number of times its spy shots have surfaced online, but this time, we get a clear look at its interior.

As spied before, the XUV500 will get an integrated double-screen layout like that of the Mercedes-Benz cars. It’s also clear now that the SUV will come with at least a powered driver seat with memory function, a segment-first feature. Apart from that, we see creme leather on the dashboard with silver accents underneath it. The door panels now have a wooden finish, but the handbrake on this car is a lever (and not a button). That leads us to believe this might not be the top model after all, which will likely get an electronic parking brake. However, the cabin does look quite premium even in this variant.

The steering wheel has a slightly-flattened bottom, but what stands out about it is its chunky design. There are multiple buttons on either side of the wheel, presumably for toggling between the two screens, media controls, and the automatic driver assistance systems like lane keep assist and auto emergency braking (which we expect in the XUV500). A round dial is also placed behind the gear stick, and we are guessing it is to control the infotainment system.

Also Read: Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 Interior Spied Again, Looks Production-Ready

The XUV500 will borrow the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines from the Thar, but in a more powerful state of tune. While the former is expected to push out close to 190PS, the latter could go as high as 180PS. Both the motors will get optional six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions.

The XUV500 will clearly be a feature-loaded SUV, expected to be priced from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 21 lakh. It is likely to launch in the coming months and will go up against the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Jeep Compass.

Image Source 1

Image Source 2

Read More on : XUV500 diesel