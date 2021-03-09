Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 Interior Spied Again, Looks Production-Ready

Published On Mar 09, 2021 05:33 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV500 2020

The biggest visual change for the new XUV500 is the interior

Second-gen XUV500 has been spied testing again under camouflage.

Fitted with production-spec headlamps and taillamps, it looks ready for production.

Undisguised interior gives first-ever clear look at the new cabin layout with the dual-screen setup for the infotainment and digital driver’s display.

The test mule spied was a diesel-automatic variant, confirmed by the drive-select lever and stickers.

New XUV500 to launch in the coming months with prices starting from around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The next-generation Mahindra XUV500 has been spied testing yet again. It is expected to be launched in the coming months and this test mule suggests that it is ready for production. This mule also had completely covered lighting units, unlike previous sightings where the car was fitted with test-spec headlamps and taillamps. This is our first, uncovered view of its production-spec interior.

The entirety of the car is camouflaged but you make out various shapes on the front fascia, such as the grille, the air dam and the shapes of the headlamp units. The shape of the lights seems to be an improvement on the styling of the current model. Its alloy wheels have already been spied up close, which revealed them to be 17-inch units. Around the rear, we can’t tell much about the new XUV500’s design but it seems to be an evolution for the decade-old outgoing model.

The test mule spied was a diesel-automatic variant, as confirmed by the sticker on the rear windscreen and the automatic gear selector inside the cabin. This also gives us a clear look at the second-gen XUV500’s dual-digital display for the infotainment and the instrument cluster that is similar to the dashboard layout of Mercedes-Benz models.

The entire dashboard has been redesigned with the central AC vents under the screen and the climate controls under the vents. A rotary dial can be seen on the central console tunnel, behind the gear knob, which suggests it could be used for navigating the infotainment system and vehicle controls. With the new layout and the dual-tone black and cream theme, the XUV500’s cabin does look modern and premium, a huge leap over the outgoing model’s.

Mahindra will be offering the new generation of the XUV500 with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. While these are the same units found in the Thar, they’re expected to be tuned for improved performance, with 190PS from the petrol engine and 180PS from the diesel. Both will be available with 6-speed manual and torque-converter automatic transmissions. Like the older model, the new XUV500 could get an AWD variant with the diesel engine.

In terms of safety equipment, the second-gen XUV500 is expected to take a big step forward. It is likely to feature Level-1 autonomous technology for features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. Other safety equipment could include up to seven airbags.

The XUV500 will continue to be a 7-seater mid-size SUV, with an expected price range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and Tata Safari.

