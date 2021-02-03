  • Login / Register
Mahindra XUV300 Petrol-AMT vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Published On Feb 03, 2021 08:47 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV300

We find out how the XUV300’s new petrol-automatic option fares against its segment rivals

The Mahindra XUV300 entered the sub-4m SUV segment in early 2019. At launch, it was only available with manual transmissions for its petrol and diesel engines. While the diesel got an AMT option a few months after, the same choice has only just been added to the turbo-petrol engine. Since then, the sub-4m SUV space has gotten quite crowded with petrol-powered offerings that launched with automatic transmission options as well. Let’s see how the XUV300’s late update fares against its petrol-automatic rivals.

First, here’s a table showcasing the different types of automatic transmissions offered by different sub-4m SUVs:

Petrol SUVs

Mahindra XUV300

Kia Sonet

Nissan Magnite

Hyundai Venue

Tata Nexon

Maruti Brezza

Ford Ecosport

AT

AMT 

DCT (Dual clutch transmission)

CVT

DCT (Dual clutch transmission)

AMT 

4-speed TC (Torque Converter)

6-speed TC (Torque Converter)

Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT

Prices 

Mahindra XUV300

Kia Sonet

Nissan Magnite

Hyundai Venue

Tata Nexon

Maruti Brezza

Ford Ecosport
       

XMA(S) - Rs 9.12 lakh

    
   

Turbo XV Premium/ Premium (O) CVT - Rs 9.35 lakh/ Rs 9.45 lakh (Rs 9.74 lakh with Tech Pack)

Turbo S DCT - Rs 9.68 lakh

      

W6 - Rs 9.95 lakh

        

Vxi AT - Rs 9.85 lakh

  
 

Turbo HTK+ - Rs 10.49 lakh

    

XZA+/ XZA+(S) AMT - Rs 10.40 lakh/ Rs 11 lakh

Zxi AT - Rs 10.60 lakh

  

W8(O)  - Rs 11.77 lakh

    

Turbo SX+ DCT - Rs 11.49 lakh

XZA+(O) AMT - Rs 11.30 lakh

Zxi+ AT - Rs 11.20 lakh

Titanium+ - Rs 11.19 lakh
 

Turbo GTX+ - Rs 12.89 lakh

          

Takeaways:

  • Mahindra is offering the new AMT option for the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the mid-spec W6 and top-spec W8(O) variants. The AMT is among the less-refined forms of automatic transmissions in the market.

  • The XUV300’s W6 petrol-AMT is priced higher than the top-spec Magnite’s turbo-petrol CVT automatic option. It is pricier than the Venue’s entry-level dual-clutch automatic option while being a lakh more expensive than the Nexon’s entry-level petrol-AMT variant. However, it is priced close to the entry-level Brezza automatic which uses a torque converter and adds mild-hybrid tech on top.

  • The XUV300’s top-spec W8(O) petrol-AMT variant is the second most expensive, outpriced by only the top-spec Sonet GTX+ which also uses a more sophisticated dual-clutch automatic.

  • The top-spec Ford EcoSport petrol-automatic is comfortably more affordable than the top-spec XUV300 W8(O). Top-spec petrol-auto variants of the Venue, Brezza and Nexon are also more affordable but still within a competitive price range.

  • The most affordable petrol-automatic option in the sub-4m SUV segment is currently the Nissan Magnite, with prices starting from Rs 7.89 lakh. However, the upcoming Renault Kiger could undercut it by offering the AMT with its naturally-aspirated engine.

