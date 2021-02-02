Mahindra Brings In XUV300 Petrol AMT, Starting From Rs 9.95 Lakh

Published On Feb 02, 2021 06:18 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV300

Both the engines of the XUV300 now get the option of an automatic transmission

XUV300 Petrol AMT comes in two variants - W6 and W8(O).

Prices start from Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The 6-speed AMT gearbox comes paired with the existing 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Bookings are now open, deliveries will begin by mid-February.

The top-spec AMT variants also get BlueSense Plus connected car technology with 40+ features.

Mahindra has finally launched the XUV300’s petrol-automatic combine. The sub-compact SUV is now available with a petrol-AMT option, priced Rs 9.95 lakh onwards (ex-showroom Mumbai). With this, the XUV300 becomes the third sub-compact SUV offering an automatic gearbox with all the engines. The other three are Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and the Tata Nexon. Bookings have opened, and deliveries will commence by mid-February.

The AMT gearbox will be available in the top-spec W8 (O) and the mid-spec W6. Its features will include a manual mode, creep function, ESC, hill start assist, and adaptive pedal response. The XUV300 uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine generating 110PS and 200Nm. It also comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine rated at 115PS and 300Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT.

Additionally, the top-spec AMT variants of the XUV300 will now feature BlueSense Plus connected car technology with over 40 attributes broadly divided into remote vehicle control, location-based features, safety and securing controls, vehicle information, and in-car controls.

Some of the crucial ones are:

Remote Door Lock/Unlock Search My XUV300 Remote Park Lamp Off Live Vehicle Tracking Route Deviation Alert Share Vehicle Location Geo and Time Fencing Tyre Pressure Alert Vehicle Start/Stop Alert Check Tyre Pressure In-car AC and Infotainment Controls Trip Summary PUC and Insurance Expiry

Moreover, an electric sunroof is now on offer from the W6 manual and AMT variants. The top-spec W8(O) AMT will now be available in two dual-tone colours - Red/White and Aquamarine/White. The manual W6, W8, and W8(O) variants will be available in a new Galaxy Grey shade.

Features onboard the XUV300 include an electric sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, heated mirrors, and much more. Safety is taken care of by up to seven airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, hill start assist, corner braking control, and ESP.

Currently, the XUV300 retails from Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 12.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It continues to rival the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford Ecosport and the Renault Kiger.

