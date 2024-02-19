Modified On Feb 19, 2024 01:27 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300 2024

The facelifted XUV300 is expected to go on sale sometime in March, with prices likely to start from Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XUV300, in its current avatar, has been on sale since 2019 and is now set to be introduced in a facelifted version soon. It has been spied on test multiple times, partially revealing what all changes will be included in the midlife update. If you have been waiting for the XUV300 facelift, here’s what you can expect:

New Design Philosophy

Mahindra will be incorporating a new design language for the facelifted XUV300 which will be in line with that of its upcoming range of Born Electric (BE) offerings. This has already been confirmed based on multiple spy shots, which showed fang-shaped LED DRLs up front and connected taillights as seen on the BE.05 concept. Other exterior changes will also include redesigned alloy wheels and tweaked bumpers. It is more of an evolution of the existing Mahindra design rather than a whole new style.

A Fresher Cabin

Existing XUV300's cabin image used for reference purposes only

On the inside, the XUV300 will come with a revamped dashboard consisting of redesigned and repositioned central AC vents, new climate control panel with rear AC vents, and two new displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation). We can expect Mahindra to even provide fresh seat upholstery on the facelifted XUV300.

New Set Of Features

XUV400 EV's cabin

As mentioned above, the 2024 XUV300 is likely to get two new bigger digital displays (10.25-inch each) from the updated XUV400 EV and probably a segment-first panoramic sunroof. Other features on board could include ventilated front seats, dual-zone AC, cruise control, wireless phone charging, and push-button start/stop.

In terms of safety tech, Mahindra is expected to equip it with a 360-degree camera and probably even advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The updated SUV could also get six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic stability control (ESC).

What Will It Get Under The Hood?

Mahindra will likely offer the new XUV300 with the same petrol and diesel engine options as the existing model. These include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/200 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (117 PS/300 Nm). Both can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT.

The XUV300 is also available with a T-GDi (direct-injection) turbo-petrol engine (130 PS/up to 250 Nm), paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission. We think that Mahindra might replace the current AMT with a torque converter unit for the automatic option.

Expected Launch, Price And Rivals

We believe the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will go on sale sometime in March this year. It is expected to be priced from Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The new XUV300 will renew its rivalry with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue.

