Modified On Aug 29, 2023 05:04 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV300

The facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will get comprehensive design changes from outside, and an updated cabin layout inside, including a big floating touchscreen unit

The XUV300 facelifted will likely get revised front grille, updated LED DRLs and new alloy wheels.

Inside, it will get a bigger floating touchscreen unit and possibly a fully digital driver’s display.

It is likely to be powered by the same engines, although the option of the AMT could be replaced with a torque converter.

The Mahindra XUV300 facelift is expected to be launched by early 2024 at a starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The subcompact SUV segment is going to see some refreshed products in the near future, with as many as three of them getting a major update including the Mahindra XUV300. The Mahindra XUV300 facelift was recently spied again still in heavy camouflage, this time in a closer-to-production avatar. It will be the first big refresh for the Mahindra SUV since its market introduction in 2019.

What’s visible in the spy shots?

For the first time, the front of the XUV300 can be seen with the updated front fascia, including new LED DRLs, revised front grille and new bumpers. At the rear, the test mule appears to have connected LED tail lights. The SUV’s silhouette is likely to remain unchanged, but it is expected to get newly designed alloy wheels.

Also See: Tata Nexon Facelift Exterior Design Now Spied In Full Ahead Of Launch

The cabin of the XUV300 facelift will also receive comprehensive updates. In the interior spy shot, a big floating touchscreen unit is visible, unlike the existing one that is integrated into the dashboard. The central AC vents are now positioned below the touchscreen unit.

Expected features

With the update, the XUV300 facelift will not only get a new touchscreen system, but it is also expected to come with amenities such as a fully digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, cruise control and ventilated front seats. The existing model already gets equipment such as a single-pane sunroof, cruise control and automatic AC.

In terms of safety, Mahindra could offer its updated subcompact SUV with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC) and a 360-degree camera.

Also See: Kia Sonet Facelift Spotted Testing Yet Again; Launch Expected In Early 2024

What about powertrains?

Mahindra will likely retain the existing petrol and diesel engine options with the facelifted XUV300. The options include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS/200Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (117PS/300Nm). Both engines are mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT. The current XUV300 is also being offered with a T-GDi (turbo-petrol) engine (130PS/250Nm), which is only available with the 6-speed manual. We feel Mahindra could replace the existing AMT with a torque converter.

Expected price & rivals

Mahindra could launch the facelifted XUV300 in early 2024 at a starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will rival the Tata Nexon facelift, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

Image Source

Read More on : XUV300 AMT