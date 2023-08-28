Published On Aug 28, 2023 01:49 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon 2023

The Tata Nexon facelift’s front and rear fascia get sharper, are now highlighted by sleeker and dapper LED lighting setups

Tata to launch the facelifted Nexon on September 14.

New spy shots show the SUV without any camouflage, possibly during a TVC shoot.

Cabin updates include a new steering wheel and a fully digital driver’s display.

Likely to get a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch touchscreen and up to six airbags.

Tata expected to continue offering it with the turbo-petrol, diesel and EV powertrains.

Could command a premium over the existing Nexon (priced from Rs 8 lakh ex-showroom Delhi).

The launch date for the Tata Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts was recently confirmed. With its price announcement still a couple of weeks away, the updated SUV has been seen without camouflage, likely during a television commercial (TVC) shoot.

A Much Sharper Face

Tata has given the new Nexon a much sharper fascia, with a slimmer grille flanked by revised LED DRLs. It has a tweaked bumper design, which now houses the vertically stacked LED headlights and the embellishments in the lower half.

What About The Rear?

Significant changes have been made to the SUV’s rear profile as well. It has a sleeker LED taillight setup (now connected by a lighting strip), a redone tailgate which still has the ‘Nexon’ badging, and a chunkier bumper with a faux skid plate. The flared wheelarches housing the rear reflectors are taller and more noticeable as well.

The only major revision to the SUV’s sides will be the provision of freshly designed alloy wheels. Expect all these changes to be rolled out on the Nexon EV too, of course with EV-specific blue highlights and closed off panels.

Also Read: Global NCAP To Hand Over The Reins Of Crash Testing India-specific Cars To Bharat NCAP Starting 2024

Gets Changes On The Inside Too

Among all the various updates that have been made to the interior of the SUV, the most noticeable ones include a new dashboard layout and the Tata Curvv-like 2-spoke steering wheel. You can check out our extensive story to find all the updates made to the SUV’s cabin.

Buzzing With Tech

The Nexon facelift will likely get new technology in the form of a fully digital driver’s display, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), front parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. Other features on board will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and cruise control.

Its safety net will also comprise up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a reversing camera.

Also Read: Different Types of NCAPs Explored: Testing Automotive Safety Around The World

Details Of Powertrain Options

We expect Tata to provide the new Nexon with the existing model’s 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/160Nm) paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT. The updated SUV might also get Tata’s new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (125PS/225Nm), coupled with a new DCT (dual-clutch transmission) option. Changes to the Nexon EV facelift powertrains are unlikely and it will continue to be offered in two iterations with varied battery sizes - Prime and Max.

Competition And Price Check

Tata could price the Nexon facelift at a premium over the existing model (priced from Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi). The facelifted SUV will go up against the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300, along with crossover models like the Maruti Fronx and Citroen C3.

