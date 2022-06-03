Modified On Jun 03, 2022 01:07 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV300 Electric

The battery-powered XUV300 set to go on sale by early 2023 will be longer than its sub-4m ICE sibling

New spy shots reveal the electric car’s slightly stretched profile.

The electric Mahindra XUV300 will be a 4.2-metre offering.

Its design will be EV-centric, but the silhouette of its ICE counterpart will be retained.

Should offer maximum range of around 450 km.

Will rival the Tata Nexon EV/Max and MG’s upcoming sub-compact electric offering.

Recently, Mahindra confirmed that the electric version of the XUV300 EV will be longer than the ICE model. Now, a new spy shot of the EV has surfaced, giving us a hint of its redesigned rear profile.

While the test mule remains camouflaged, we can see a slightly stretched rear profile. The rear does look different than the XUV300, with different internal elements for the taillights, and reshaped bumpers.

The electric XUV300 will be a 4.2-metre offering, since there are no dimension-related tax benefits in the EV space unlike ICE cars. That said, the wheelbase will remain unchanged, so this should result in improved boot capacity over the ICE-powered XUV300.

Moreover, the XUV300 EV is expected to preview its ICE-counterpart’s facelift, so tweaks made to the EV might eventually be applied to the sub-4-metre model as well. Inside, while retaining most of the features from the ICE XUV300, the electric version is expected to borrow some features from the XUV700 as well.

The upcoming car’s arch-rival would be the Tata Nexon EV Max that can cover a claimed range of 437 kilometres. So, Mahindra is expected to offer the EV with a similar range and like the Nexon EV range, Mahindra’s car could also arrive with multiple battery size options.

Expected to be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh, similar to the Nexon EV’s price range (from Rs 14.79 lakh to Rs 19.24 lakh) (all prices are ex-showroom), the electric XUV300 will also find competition from MG’s upcoming sub-4-metre EV.

Source

Read More on : XUV300 AMT