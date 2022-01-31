Published On Jan 31, 2022 06:34 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300 Electric

The XUV300 Electric is expected to be launched in the second half of this year

Mahindra showcased the XUV300 Electric concept at Auto Expo 2020.

The production version could borrow design elements from the concept.

The test mule had a charging port on the left front fender.

Expect the XUV300 Electric to offer an ARAI-claimed range of around 350km.

Mahindra could price it from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will rival the Tata Nexon EV and MG’s upcoming sub-Rs 15 lakh EV.

The Mahindra XUV300 Electric has been spied testing in Chennai, and it seems like the final production version will take design inspiration from the concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

For a little context, Mahindra has plans of introducing a new EV every year until 2026. The e-KUV100 has already been spotted testing a couple of times.

The XUV300 Electric was seen without wheel covers. We can also spot the charging port placed on the SUV’s left front fender. Mahindra will utilise the standard SUV’s platform for the XUV300 Electric.

The electric SUV is expected to offer an ARAI-certified range of around 350km. There is no word on the technical specifications, but we expect them to be on par with its prime rival, the Tata Nexon EV, which has a claimed range of 312km.

While the test mule was draped in heavy camouflage, we do have an idea of what to expect on the design front, thanks to the concept version showcased at Auto Expo 2020. The XUV300 Electric could get an EV-like closed grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, different wheel design, and the EV-specific blue accents.

Its cabin is expected to be similar to the standard XUV300. Mahindra could equip the EV with a sunroof, auto AC, rain-sensing wipers, and connected car tech. However, the touchscreen could be a new unit, larger than the 7-inch one in the standard SUV. Safety features could include multiple airbags, cornering brake control, and ABS with EBD.

We expect Mahindra to launch the XUV300 Electric in the second half of this year, possibly starting from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will lock horns with the Tata Nexon EV and MG’s upcoming sub-Rs 15 lakh EV.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT