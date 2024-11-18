Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results Compared

Both subcompact SUVs boast a 5-star crash safety rating but slightly different scores in both adult and child occupant protections. So which one is safer? We find out

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was crash-tested by Bharat NCAP recently where it scored a 5-star safety rating. Its prime rival, the Tata Nexon has also received a 5-star crash safety rating from the same organisation a few months ago. Even though the safety rating is the same for both sub-4m SUVs, the scores each received in adult and child occupant protection tests vary. So which is the safer SUV? Let us take a look at the Bharat NCAP scores in detail and reach a conclusion.

Bharat NCAP Results

Parameters Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Adult Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test 13.36/16 14.65/16 Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test 16/16 14.76/16 Total Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 29.36/32 29.41/32 Child Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child Safety (Dynamic score) 24/24 22.83/24 CRS Installation Score 12/12 12/12 Vehicle Assessment Score 7/13 9/13 Total Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score 43/49 43.83/49

Both the XUV 3XO and Nexon have AOP and COP scores that are similar, with the Nexon clocking the higher numbers and hence being a bit safer than the XUV 3XO.

The Nexon outshines the XUV 3XO in the frontal offset barrier test. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has scored full points in the side movable barrier test and child safety (dynamic score).

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO in the frontal deformable barrier test, provided good protection to all the areas of the co-driver and the driver’s head, neck, pelvis and thighs. Protection to the driver’s chest, left leg tibia and both feet was rated adequate, while protection on the right leg’s tibia was rated marginal.

In the side movable deformable barrier test and side pole impact test, all areas of the driver’s body received good protection.

Talking about child safety, the XUV 3XO scored full points for both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummy’s front (8 out of 8 points) and side (4 out of 4 points) protection.

Tata Nexon

In the frontal offset barrier test, the Tata Nexon provided good protection to the head, neck, pelvis, thighs and feet of the driver. The protection to the chest and both tibias was rated adequate. Protection to the co-driver’s tibias too was adequate, while for the other parts it was rated good.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, the head, abdomen and pelvis were given good protection, while protection on the chest was adequate. The side pole impact test offered good protection to all the body parts of the driver.

For the 18-month-old’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 7 out of 8 (front) and 4 out of 4 (side), respectively. Similarly, for the 3-year-old dummy, the dynamic score was 7.83 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively.

Also Read: These 10 Cars Have Got A 5-star Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP

Key Takeaway

Overall, the Tata Nexon performed better in the BNCAP crash tests and came out with better scores, but the difference is marginal. In AOP tests, the Nexon performed well and offered better protection, while the 3XO got a better dynamic score in the COP tests.

Both these SUVs are well built and will offer good protection in the event of an accident, but if you want the safer choice in terms of built quality and crash test scores, then it is the Nexon. However, when it comes to safety features, things might now be the same.

Safety Features On Offer

The safety features on the XUV 3XO include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic stability control (ESC) with hill hold and hill descent control, traction control, and roll-over mitigation. It also gets 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders for all seats, all-wheel disc brakes and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, autonomous braking, and lane keep assist.

In the Nexon, safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, and rear parking sensors (as standard). The higher-spec variants also offer a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor, front parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Unlike the 3XO, the Nexon does not get any ADAS features, which gives the 3XO a lead when it comes down to the safety kit.

Also Read: Tata Harrier & Safari Get New ADAS Features; Colours Options Revised

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh and the Tata Nexon is priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh.

Both SUVs, while being rivals to each other, also compete with the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. The Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor can also be considered a viable option for both SUVs at similar pricing.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Which made-in-India SUV will you pick between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Nexon? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV 3XO AMT