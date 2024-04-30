Mahindra XUV 3XO Variant-wise Colour Options Detailed

Modified On Apr 30, 2024 12:05 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

If you want the new yellow shade or any dual-tone paint option, your variant choices are limited to the top-spec AX7 and AX7 Luxury lineups

The XUV 3XO is available in two broad variant lines: MX and AX; and a total of 9 variants.

Its eight distinct hues are yellow, red, blue, green, beige, white, grey, and black.

Dual-tone options either get a black roof or a grey roof depending on the paint chosen.

Only the AX variants are available with all colour options while the base-spec MX1 is offered in just three.

Mahindra has provided the SUV with the same petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing XUV300.

Prices of the XUV 3XO range between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

We have just got the facelifted Mahindra XUV300, which now goes by the name of Mahindra XUV 3XO. It is available in two broad trim levels – MX and AX – like the XUV700. Bookings for the updated Mahindra SUV are set to commence on May 15, 2024, while its deliveries will begin from May 26. If you are planning to book one, take a look at its colour options given below:

Single-tone Options

Citrine Yellow

Deep Forest

Dune Beige

Everest White

Galaxy Grey

Nebula Blue

Tango Red

Stealth Black

Dual-tone Options

Cristine Yellow

Deep Forest

Dune Beige

Everest White

Galaxy Grey

Nebula Blue

Tango Red

Stealth Black

All colours mentioned above in the dual-tone lineup come with a black roof, except for Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, and Stealth Black, all of which get a grey roof. The XUV 3XO shares some of its exterior paint options such as the Deep Forest and Everest White with bigger Mahindra SUVs like the Scorpio N and XUV700.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options of the Mahindra 3XO:

Colour MX1 MX2 MX3 AX5 AX7* Cristine Yellow ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Deep Forest ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dune Beige ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Everest White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Galaxy Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Nebula Blue ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tango Red ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Stealth Black ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The AX5 Luxury variant also gets the same choice of colours as the AX5. On the other hand, Mahindra is offering both the AX7 and AX7 Luxury with the dual-tone finish only, which is available with all the shades listed above.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Engines Detailed

It is offered with the same petrol and diesel engines as the pre-facelift XUV300:

Specification 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm 230 Nm, 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT Claimed Mileage 18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl 20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl 20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl

The petrol engine gets a new torque converter automatic to replace the AMT option of the XUV300.

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced in the range of Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It locks horns with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV. The Mahindra 3XO also serves as a rival to two sub-4m crossovers: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

