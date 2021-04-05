Mahindra To Launch The Second-Generation XUV500 Around July

Published On Apr 05, 2021 12:36 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV500 2020

It will get new engines, advanced safety technology, and segment-leading features

New generation XUV500 to launch between the second and third quarter of 2021, around July.

The new model will get a complete makeover inside and out with a more premium touch.

New features such as connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, a fully digital instrument cluster, and radar-based safety features expected on board.

It will borrow the Thar’s 150PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, but in a higher state of tune.

Finally, we have the launch timeline of the 2021 XUV500. In a recent interview with our sister channel Powerdrift, Mahindra and Mahindra Auto CEO, Veejay Nakra, confirmed that the new XUV500 will debut between Q2 and Q3 2021. So we should see it around June-July.

The new generation will see a fresh design language. It’s expected to get bolder lines and classier styling compared to the outgoing model, which is over 10 years old. Going by the spy shots, it gets a new headlamp and tail lamps, alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof. It also appears to have grown larger. The cabin will also see a thorough makeover with a new layout, dual-tone interior shade, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a larger touchscreen infotainment.

The new XUV500 is likely to get a powered driver seat with memory function, ventilated front seats, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, up to seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system. It could also get radar-based safety features such as lane-keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

The new XUV500 will be powered by Mahindra’s new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, which debuted with the second-gen Thar. The petrol engine is rated at 150PS/320Nm while the diesel engine produces 130PS/300Nm in the Thar. However, the XUV500 should get these engines in a higher state of tune. Transmission options may include 6-speed manual and automatic units for both the powertrains.

Currently, the XUV500 retails from Rs 15.13 lakh to Rs 19.56 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new model is expected to be priced from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 21 lakh. With all the updates, the SUV will now be a stronger rival to the MG Hector / Hector Plus , Kia Seltos , Hyundai Creta , and Tata Harrier .

