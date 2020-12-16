Mahindra To Hike Prices Of All Models From January 2021

Modified On Dec 16, 2020 04:06 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar

Although Mahindra hasn’t revealed the extent of the hike, it has stated that the price increase will vary depending on the model

Mahindra has announced a price hike for all its models from next year onwards. The carmaker has stated rising input and commodity costs as the reason for the rise in prices.

While the carmaker has not revealed the extent of the hike, it has stated that the price increase will vary depending on the model. Expect the revised pricing to be disclosed in January 2021. For now, Mahindra retails as many as eight models including the recently launched second-gen Thar . The carmaker has stated that customers who have booked the Thar until November 30 will be exempt from the price increase and will have the SUV at its launch prices.

Here are the current ex-showroom Delhi prices for Mahindra’s lineup:

Model Price Range Thar Rs 9.80 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh Scorpio Rs 12.42 lakh to Rs 16.27 lakh XUV300 Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 12.30 lakh XUV500 Rs 13.58 lakh to Rs 19.31 lakh Marazzo Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 13.51 lakh KUV100 NXT Rs 5.67 lakh to Rs 7.36 lakh Bolero Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 9.01 lakh Alturas G4 Rs 28.73 lakh to Rs 31.73 lakh

While the prices are set to go up from the new year, Mahindra is offering various models at discounted prices up to Rs 3.06 lakh in December 2020. To know how much you can save on a particular model, head here .

Mahindra is gearing up to have a busy 2021 as it has the new-gen models of the XUV500 and Scorpio coming up. It is also expected to launch the facelifted XUV300 by the end of 2021 while the sub-4m SUV’s electrified version could arrive in the second half of the same year.

