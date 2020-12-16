Mahindra To Hike Prices Of All Models From January 2021
Modified On Dec 16, 2020
Although Mahindra hasn’t revealed the extent of the hike, it has stated that the price increase will vary depending on the model
Mahindra has announced a price hike for all its models from next year onwards. The carmaker has stated rising input and commodity costs as the reason for the rise in prices.
While the carmaker has not revealed the extent of the hike, it has stated that the price increase will vary depending on the model. Expect the revised pricing to be disclosed in January 2021. For now, Mahindra retails as many as eight models including the recently launched second-gen Thar. The carmaker has stated that customers who have booked the Thar until November 30 will be exempt from the price increase and will have the SUV at its launch prices.
Here are the current ex-showroom Delhi prices for Mahindra’s lineup:
|
Model
|
Price Range
|
Thar
|
Rs 9.80 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh
|
Scorpio
|
Rs 12.42 lakh to Rs 16.27 lakh
|
XUV300
|
Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 12.30 lakh
|
XUV500
|
Rs 13.58 lakh to Rs 19.31 lakh
|
Marazzo
|
Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 13.51 lakh
|
KUV100 NXT
|
Rs 5.67 lakh to Rs 7.36 lakh
|
Bolero
|
Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 9.01 lakh
|
Alturas G4
|
Rs 28.73 lakh to Rs 31.73 lakh
While the prices are set to go up from the new year, Mahindra is offering various models at discounted prices up to Rs 3.06 lakh in December 2020. To know how much you can save on a particular model, head here.
Mahindra is gearing up to have a busy 2021 as it has the new-gen models of the XUV500 and Scorpio coming up. It is also expected to launch the facelifted XUV300 by the end of 2021 while the sub-4m SUV’s electrified version could arrive in the second half of the same year.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
