Benefits Of Up to Rs 3.06 Lakhs On Mahindra XUV300, XUV500, Scorpio, Bolero, Marazzo And Others For December 2020

Published On Dec 13, 2020 12:00 PM By CarDekho

The extremely popular second-gen Mahindra Thar is the only one that does not get any benefits

As the year is coming to an end, heavy year-end discounts have started pouring in. Mahindra has rolled out offers and benefits for select models, till the end of December 2020. Maximum offers and benefits are available on Alturas G4 and the least are offered on Bolero. The new Mahindra Thar is the only one to miss out on benefits and offers. Check them out below:

Note: Buying a MY2020 model at this time of the year will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next 3 to 4 years.

Mahindra Alturas G4

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 2.2 Lakhs Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Accessories Up to Rs 16,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Total Max Savings Up to Rs 3.06 Lakhs

Being the flagship SUV, it is offered with the highest discounts and offers of up to Rs 3.06 Lakhs. Both the 2WD and 4WD variants get the same offers and benefits.

With Alturas G4, you can get a cash discount of up to Rs 2.2 Lakhs, exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000, free accessories worth up to Rs 16,000 and corporate discount of up to Rs 20,000.

Prices start at Rs 28.73 Lakhs going up to Rs 31.73 Lakhs (Ex-showroom India).

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 33,055 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Accessories Up to Rs 4,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Max Savings Up to Rs 62,055

After Alturas, KUV100 NXT is next in line to be offered with the highest savings.

The cash discount varies as per the selected variant. Top-end K8 and K6 variants are offered with the highest discount of up to Rs 33,055.

For the base spec K2 variant, you can only avail a maximum of up to Rs 11,770 in cash benefits.

The mid-spec K4 variant gets cash benefits of up to Rs 18,220, which takes the maximum savings on this variant to a total of Rs 47,220.

It is priced starting from Rs 5.67 Lakhs to Rs 7.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom India).

Mahindra XUV300

Offers Amount Petrol Diesel Cash Discount -- Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Accessories -- Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5000 Rs 5,000 Total Max Savings Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 40,000

Mahindra is offering better savings on the XUV300’s diesel variants.

There is no cash discount and free accessories available with XUV300 Petrol. The only benefits for those are an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Diesel variants are available with all the benefits, including cash discount, exchange bonus, free accessories and corporate discount.

W6 variant gets free accessories worth Rs 5,000 and the existing cash discount of Rs 10,000.

W8 (Option) trim does not get free accessories and Rs 10,000 cash discount. Instead, it gets a cash offer of up to Rs 6,550 for the least savings.

Prices start at Rs 7.95 Lakhs up to Rs 12.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom India).

Mahindra Bolero

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 6,500 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Accessories - Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Max Savings Up to Rs 20,500

Mahindra Bolero is offered with the least discounts and benefits in the current lineup.

All the variants are applicable for cash discount of up to Rs 6,500, exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

You can save upto a maximum of Rs 20,500 on a new Mahindra Bolero.

It is priced from Rs 8.01 Lakhs to Rs 9.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom India).

Mahindra Scorpio

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Accessories Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Max Savings Up to Rs 60,000

All the above mentioned benefits are only available on the base-spec S5 and second from top S9 variants of Mahindra Scorpio. Other variants get only select benefits.

The highest maximum savings of up to Rs 60,000 can only be availed on the S5 variant.

Second from the base S7 variant is available only with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

S9 variant gets a cash discount of only up to Rs 12,200 while it continues with the same exchange bonus, free accessories and corporate discount benefits.

Top of the line S11 variants get a cash discount of up to Rs 11,100, exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. Buying this variant can help you save you up to Rs 41,100.

Prices currently range between Rs 12.42 Lakhs and Rs 16.27 Lakhs (Ex-showroom India).

Mahindra Marazzo

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Accessories Up to Rs 6,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Max Savings Up to Rs 41,000

The base-spec M2 variant of Mahindra Marazzo is available with highest offers, totalling up to Rs 41,000.

The mid-spec M4 Plus and top-end M6 Plus variants get a lesser cash discount of only Rs 10,000 while the other benefits remains the same.

M4 Plus and M6 Plus variants can help you save a maximum amount of up to Rs 36,000.

Marazzo MPV is priced from Rs 11.25 Lakhs to Rs 13.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom India).

Mahindra XUV500

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 12,760 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Accessories Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 9,000 Total Max Savings Up to Rs 56,760

Cash discounts differ for the XUV500's W5/W7 trims and W9/W11 trims, irrespective of the transmission option.

W5 and W7 trims are offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 11,840, whereas the other two variants get up to Rs 12,760 off.

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000 and corporate discount of up to Rs 9,000 remains the same for all the four trims.

Free Accessories of up to Rs 5,000 is only available on the W9 and W11 trims. The maximum savings of up to Rs 56,760 can only be availed on the top two trims.

The current XUV500 is priced starting Rs 13.58 Lakhs to Rs 19.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom India). However, Mahindra is due to launch the new-gen version of this SUV in 2021 with a host of new features and a new design.

Please note that these offers might vary based on the location and model. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealer for further details.

Read More on : XUV500 diesel