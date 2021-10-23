Modified On Oct 23, 2021 02:10 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 comes with a long feature list and multiple powertrain options at an aggressive price point. We help you pick the right variant

Are you confused between the variants of the XUV700? The SUV is offered in four different variants, with the top ones getting an additional pack, making it a tad difficult to know which exactly is the right variant. We take a dive into the details to find out which is the best variant for you.

However, before we begin our deep dive, let’s take a look at the engine and transmission options on offer:

Petrol Diesel Engine 2.0-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre (only MX variant) 2.2-litre Power 200PS 155PS 185PS Torque 380Nm 360Nm 420Nm/450Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

It’s available in five colours:

Everest White

Midnight Black

Dazzling Silver

Red Rage

Electric Blue (Only for AX variants)

The XUV700’s prices have already been hiked once post launch, and new prices will be applicable on all fresh bookings being made. Nevertheless, here are the last known prices of the XUV700, although there should be a Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 hike in these prices as well in the future :

Variant Powertrain Seating Prices MX Petrol MT 5-seater Rs 12.49 lakh Diesel MT 5-seater Rs 12.99 lakh AX3 Petrol MT 5-seater Rs 14.49 lakh Petrol AT 5-seater Rs 15.99 lakh Diesel MT 5-seater Rs 14.99 lakh 7-seater Rs 15.69 lakh Diesel AT 5-seater Rs 16.69 lakh AX5 Petrol MT 5-seater Rs 15.49 lakh 7-seater Rs 16.09 lakh Petrol AT 5-seater Rs 17.09 lakh Diesel MT 5-seater Rs 16.09 lakh 7-seater Rs 16.69 lakh Diesel AT 5-seater Rs 17.69 lakh 7-seater Rs 18.29 lakh AX7 Petrol MT 7-seater Rs 17.99 lakh Petrol AT 7-seater Rs 19.59 lakh Diesel MT 7-seater Rs 18.59 lakh Diesel AT 7-seater Rs 201.9 lakh AX7 AWD Diesel AT 7-seater Rs 21.49 lakh AX7 Luxury Pack Petrol AT 7-seater Rs 21.29 lakh Diesel MT 7-seater Rs 20.29 lakh Diesel AT 7-seater Rs 21.89 lakh AX7 Luxury Pack + AWD Diesel AT 7-seater Rs 22.99 lakh

Here are our snapshot verdicts for each variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Click on a given variant to read about its features in detail:

Variant Verdict MX Good list of equipment for a base variant. Consider this if you are on a strict budget. AX3 The premium doesn’t feel justified for the feature additions. Skip this variant. AX5 The most value-for-money variant and our overall recommendation. AX7 The premium feels justified and consider if you want ADAS. Luxury pack feels a little overpriced.

If you have anything specific you would like to find out about any of the XUV700’s variants, reach out to us in the comments below.

