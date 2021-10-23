HomeNew CarsNewsMahindra XUV700 Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?
Mahindra XUV700 Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Modified On Oct 23, 2021 02:10 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 comes with a long feature list and multiple powertrain options at an aggressive price point. We help you pick the right variant

Are you confused between the variants of the XUV700? The SUV is offered in four different variants, with the top ones getting an additional pack, making it a tad difficult to know which exactly is the right variant. We take a dive into the details to find out which is the best variant for you.

However, before we begin our deep dive, let’s take a look at the engine and transmission options on offer:

 

Petrol

Diesel

Engine

2.0-litre turbo petrol

2.2-litre (only MX variant)

2.2-litre

Power

200PS

155PS

185PS

Torque

380Nm

360Nm

420Nm/450Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

6-speed MT

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

It’s available in five colours:

  • Everest White

  • Midnight Black

  • Dazzling Silver

  • Red Rage

  • Electric Blue (Only for AX variants)

The XUV700’s prices have already been hiked once post launch, and new prices will be applicable on all fresh bookings being made. Nevertheless, here are the last known prices of the XUV700, although there should be a Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 hike in these prices as well in the future :

Variant

Powertrain

Seating

Prices

MX

Petrol MT

5-seater

Rs 12.49 lakh

Diesel MT

5-seater

Rs 12.99 lakh

AX3

Petrol MT

5-seater

Rs 14.49 lakh

Petrol AT

5-seater

Rs 15.99 lakh

Diesel MT

5-seater

Rs 14.99 lakh

7-seater

Rs 15.69 lakh

Diesel AT

5-seater

Rs 16.69 lakh

AX5

Petrol MT

5-seater

Rs 15.49 lakh

7-seater

Rs 16.09 lakh

Petrol AT

5-seater

Rs 17.09 lakh

Diesel MT

5-seater

Rs 16.09 lakh

7-seater

Rs 16.69 lakh

Diesel AT

5-seater

Rs 17.69 lakh

7-seater

Rs 18.29 lakh

AX7

Petrol MT

7-seater

Rs 17.99 lakh

Petrol AT

7-seater

Rs 19.59 lakh

Diesel MT

7-seater

Rs 18.59 lakh

Diesel AT

7-seater

Rs 201.9 lakh

AX7 AWD

Diesel AT

7-seater

Rs 21.49 lakh

AX7 Luxury Pack

Petrol AT

7-seater

Rs 21.29 lakh

Diesel MT

7-seater

Rs 20.29 lakh

Diesel AT

7-seater

Rs 21.89 lakh

AX7 Luxury Pack + AWD

Diesel AT

7-seater

Rs 22.99 lakh

Here are our snapshot verdicts for each variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Click on a given variant to read about its features in detail:

Variant

Verdict

MX

Good list of equipment for a base variant. Consider this if you are on a strict budget.

AX3

The premium doesn’t feel justified for the feature additions. Skip this variant.

AX5

The most value-for-money variant and our overall recommendation. 

AX7

The premium feels justified and consider if you want ADAS. Luxury pack feels a little overpriced.

If you have anything specific you would like to find out about any of the XUV700’s variants, reach out to us in the comments below.

1
P
pravin mehta
Oct 23, 2021 11:07:30 AM

Please mention about petrol 3A7L CITY & HIGHWAY MILAGR

Reply
2
C
cardekho
Oct 23, 2021 11:46:52 AM

As of now, there is no official update from the brand's end for the mileage of XUV700. So, we would request you to wait for the official announcement.

    Reply
