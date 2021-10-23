Mahindra XUV700 Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?
Modified On Oct 23, 2021 02:10 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700
The XUV700 comes with a long feature list and multiple powertrain options at an aggressive price point. We help you pick the right variant
Are you confused between the variants of the XUV700? The SUV is offered in four different variants, with the top ones getting an additional pack, making it a tad difficult to know which exactly is the right variant. We take a dive into the details to find out which is the best variant for you.
However, before we begin our deep dive, let’s take a look at the engine and transmission options on offer:
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Engine
|
2.0-litre turbo petrol
|
2.2-litre (only MX variant)
|
2.2-litre
|
Power
|
200PS
|
155PS
|
185PS
|
Torque
|
380Nm
|
360Nm
|
420Nm/450Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT/6-speed AT
It’s available in five colours:
-
Everest White
-
Midnight Black
-
Dazzling Silver
-
Red Rage
-
Electric Blue (Only for AX variants)
The XUV700’s prices have already been hiked once post launch, and new prices will be applicable on all fresh bookings being made. Nevertheless, here are the last known prices of the XUV700, although there should be a Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 hike in these prices as well in the future :
|
Variant
|
Powertrain
|
Seating
|
Prices
|
MX
|
Petrol MT
|
5-seater
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Diesel MT
|
5-seater
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
AX3
|
Petrol MT
|
5-seater
|
Rs 14.49 lakh
|
Petrol AT
|
5-seater
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
Diesel MT
|
5-seater
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
7-seater
|
Rs 15.69 lakh
|
Diesel AT
|
5-seater
|
Rs 16.69 lakh
|
AX5
|
Petrol MT
|
5-seater
|
Rs 15.49 lakh
|
7-seater
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
Petrol AT
|
5-seater
|
Rs 17.09 lakh
|
Diesel MT
|
5-seater
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
7-seater
|
Rs 16.69 lakh
|
Diesel AT
|
5-seater
|
Rs 17.69 lakh
|
7-seater
|
Rs 18.29 lakh
|
AX7
|
Petrol MT
|
7-seater
|
Rs 17.99 lakh
|
Petrol AT
|
7-seater
|
Rs 19.59 lakh
|
Diesel MT
|
7-seater
|
Rs 18.59 lakh
|
Diesel AT
|
7-seater
|
Rs 201.9 lakh
|
AX7 AWD
|
Diesel AT
|
7-seater
|
Rs 21.49 lakh
|
AX7 Luxury Pack
|
Petrol AT
|
7-seater
|
Rs 21.29 lakh
|
Diesel MT
|
7-seater
|
Rs 20.29 lakh
|
Diesel AT
|
7-seater
|
Rs 21.89 lakh
|
AX7 Luxury Pack + AWD
|
Diesel AT
|
7-seater
|
Rs 22.99 lakh
Here are our snapshot verdicts for each variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Click on a given variant to read about its features in detail:
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Good list of equipment for a base variant. Consider this if you are on a strict budget.
|
The premium doesn’t feel justified for the feature additions. Skip this variant.
|
The most value-for-money variant and our overall recommendation.
|
The premium feels justified and consider if you want ADAS. Luxury pack feels a little overpriced.
If you have anything specific you would like to find out about any of the XUV700’s variants, reach out to us in the comments below.
