Mahindra Thar Waiting Period: Top 10 Cities
Modified On Apr 13, 2021 11:49 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar
The SUV is currently priced between Rs 12.10 lakh and Rs 14.15 lakh
-
Mahindra has received more than 50,000 bookings for the Thar since its launch in October 2020.
-
Its waiting period goes up as high as 11 months.
-
Deliveries have been affected due to a worldwide chip shortage.
-
Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, and Chandigarh see the highest waiting period of over 10 months.
-
It is powered by a 150PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, mated to 6-speed manual and automatic.
Mahindra has revealed that it has received over 50,000 bookings for the Thar in the six month since its launch. The previous-generation Thar recorded a sale of only 60,000 units in around a decade of its existence! It’s priced from Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The booking numbers and the high waiting period indicate the popularity of the Thar. While the carmaker is going to ramp up the production, it is still facing a waiting period of up to 11 months due to the worldwide chip shortage. Here’s how much you will have to wait for the Thar:
|
City
|
Waiting Period
|
Delhi
|
6 - 6.5 months
|
Bengaluru
|
1.5 - 2 months
|
Mumbai
|
6 - 10 months
|
Hyderabad
|
9 months
|
Pune
|
7 - 8 months
|
Chennai
|
11 months
|
Jaipur
|
2 - 2.5 months
|
Ahmedabad
|
5 - 6 months
|
Gurgaon
|
10 months
|
Lucknow
|
10.5 months
|
Kolkata
|
6 - 10 months
|
Thane
|
6 - 10 months
|
Surat
|
10 months
|
Ghaziabad
|
6 - 9 months
|
Chandigarh
|
10 months
|
Patna
|
1.5 month
|
Coimbatore
|
10.5 - 11 months
|
Faridabad
|
1.5 - 2 months
|
Indore
|
6 - 8 months
|
Noida
|
10.5 months
Residents of Patna, Faridabad, Jaipur and Bengaluru will have to wait around two months. In cities such as Coimbatore, Noida, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Gurgaon, you’ll have to wait 10-11 months for the Thar. That means if you live in a few of these cities, you may not get deliveries even in 2022 if you book one today.
The Thar is currently available in hardtop and convertible variants only. The base-spec AX variant, which came with the fixed soft top and side-facing seats, has been discontinued. It comes with two engine options: 150PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, both offered with 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions.
It is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a roll-over cage, cruise control, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors.
Currently, the Thar has no direct rival in the market, however, it will soon face competition from the five-door Maruti Jimny as well as the new-generation Force Gurkha.
