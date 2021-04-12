Mahindra Thar Waiting Period: Top 10 Cities

Modified On Apr 13, 2021 11:49 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

The SUV is currently priced between Rs 12.10 lakh and Rs 14.15 lakh

Mahindra has received more than 50,000 bookings for the Thar since its launch in October 2020.

Its waiting period goes up as high as 11 months.

Deliveries have been affected due to a worldwide chip shortage.

Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, and Chandigarh see the highest waiting period of over 10 months.

It is powered by a 150PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, mated to 6-speed manual and automatic.

Mahindra has revealed that it has received over 50,000 bookings for the Thar in the six month since its launch. The previous-generation Thar recorded a sale of only 60,000 units in around a decade of its existence! It’s priced from Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The booking numbers and the high waiting period indicate the popularity of the Thar. While the carmaker is going to ramp up the production, it is still facing a waiting period of up to 11 months due to the worldwide chip shortage. Here’s how much you will have to wait for the Thar:

City Waiting Period Delhi 6 - 6.5 months Bengaluru 1.5 - 2 months Mumbai 6 - 10 months Hyderabad 9 months Pune 7 - 8 months Chennai 11 months Jaipur 2 - 2.5 months Ahmedabad 5 - 6 months Gurgaon 10 months Lucknow 10.5 months Kolkata 6 - 10 months Thane 6 - 10 months Surat 10 months Ghaziabad 6 - 9 months Chandigarh 10 months Patna 1.5 month Coimbatore 10.5 - 11 months Faridabad 1.5 - 2 months Indore 6 - 8 months Noida 10.5 months

Residents of Patna, Faridabad, Jaipur and Bengaluru will have to wait around two months. In cities such as Coimbatore, Noida, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Gurgaon, you’ll have to wait 10-11 months for the Thar. That means if you live in a few of these cities, you may not get deliveries even in 2022 if you book one today.

The Thar is currently available in hardtop and convertible variants only. The base-spec AX variant, which came with the fixed soft top and side-facing seats, has been discontinued. It comes with two engine options: 150PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, both offered with 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions.

It is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a roll-over cage, cruise control, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors.

Currently, the Thar has no direct rival in the market, however, it will soon face competition from the five-door Maruti Jimny as well as the new-generation Force Gurkha.

