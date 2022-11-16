Published On Nov 16, 2022 10:01 AM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar

While the average wait time for the XUV700 has reduced significantly, in some cities a buyer will have to wait eight months to drive home the SUV

The Scorpio N has an average waiting period of three months.

Customers have to wait for a maximum of six months for the Scorpio Classic.

On the other hand, the Thar is readily available in some cities.

The waiting period varies depending upon the variant and is usually higher for the top models.

Mahindra’s newest offerings and incredibly long waiting periods go hand in hand. In the case of the XUV700, to take delivery of Mahindra’s technology flagship, buyers from some cities have been notified a wait time of almost two years!

The carmaker has learned from experience and worked to bring down the high waiting periods for most of its popular models which include the second-generation Thar, Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N, apart from the above-mentioned XUV700.

If you are considering buying one of these models this month and reside in one of the 20 major cities listed below, here is how long you’ll have to wait to drive them home:

City Scorpio Classic Thar XUV700 Scorpio N New Delhi 4 months 4-5 months 4 months 4 months Bengaluru 3-4 months 5 months 4 months 3 months Mumbai 2.5-3 months 3.5-4 months 3-3.5 months 2.5-3 months Hyderabad 6 months No waiting 3 months 6 months Pune 4 months 3-4 months 4 months 2-3 months Chennai 2-2.5 months 2.5-3 months 2-2.5 months 2-2.5 months Jaipur 4-5 months No waiting 6-8 months 2 months Ahmedabad 4 months 3-4 months 4 months 2-3 months Gurugram 1.5 months 4-4.5 months 1.5-2 months 3-4 months Lucknow 4 months 3-4 months 4 months 2-3 months Kolkata 2-3 months 2-3 months 2-2.5 months 4-5 months Thane 4-5 months No waiting 6-8 months 2 months Surat 2-2.5 months 2.5-3 months 2.5-3 months 2.5 months Ghaziabad 4 months 3-4 months 4 months 3 months Chandigarh 3-4 months 5 months 4 months 3 months Coimbatore 2-2.5 months 2.5-3 months 2.5-3 months 2 months Patna 4-5 months 4 months 6-8 months 2 months Faridabad 2.5-3 months 3-4 months 4 months 3 months Indore 4 months 4-5 months 3-4 months 3-4 months Noida 2-2.5 months 2.5-3 months 2.5-3 months 2.5 months

Takeaways

In most cities, buyers of the Scorpio Classic will have to wait for four months to get their hands on the SUV. While its waiting period is less than two months in Gurugram, in Hyderabad the wait time can go up to six months.

Fans of the Thar can drive it home without any wait time provided that they take delivery in Hyderabad, Jaipur or Thane. In other cities, the off-roader enjoys an average waiting period of up to four months.

While Mahindra has managed to reduce the wait time for the XUV700 in many cities, in Jaipur and Thane, buyers will have to wait for up to eight months to get their car delivered.

At the time of its launch, the Scorpio N’s booking numbers were similar to the XUV700’s. But rest assured, it does not have a similar waiting period, as the maximum a buyer has to wait before signing all the paperwork for the new Scorpio is about six months (in Hyderabad), while the average wait time is three months elsewhere.

