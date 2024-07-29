Modified On Jul 29, 2024 12:50 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets rear door handles integrated into the C-pillars and gets a dapper set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

It gets LED headlights, bumpers with silver contrast elements, dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED tail lights.

The interior is expected to get a beige colour scheme and a similar dashboard layout as the 3-door model.

It is likely to feature two 10.25-inch displays, automatic AC, panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera.

The safety net could include up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors and ADAS.

The Thar Roxx is expected to get the 2.2-litre diesel and the 2-litre turbo-petrol engines as the current-spec Thar, albeit with a different tuning.

Prices are likely to start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is being readied for its launch on August 15, and the carmaker has given us another teaser of the exterior. Although the latest teaser doesn’t reveal anything new, it does show the elongated Thar traversing the high mountains of North India, giving us a better look at its sides.

Here is everything we could spot in this teaser video:

What We Could Spot

The new teaser showcases nothing new when compared to the previous teaser. The front features a body-coloured slatted grille and there are new LED headlights that come with C-shaped LED DRLs. The bumpers have a contrasting silver finish to them.

The teaser reveals a new design for the 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels housed in squared-off wheel arches. The biggest change over the 3-door Thar, however, is the elongated wheelbase and two additional doors for easier access to the rear seats. Additionally, the teaser shows that the Roxx features C-pillar-mounted handles for the rear doors, similar to the previous-gen Maruti Swift. At the rear, the Thar Roxx gets new LED tail lights with C-shaped internal lighting elements.

Features and Safety

The Thar Roxx is expected to feature an interior layout similar to the 3-door Thar, albeit with a beige-coloured upholstery for a more premium feel. It is also anticipated to feature a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start, and a 360-degree camera.

For passenger safety, the Thar Roxx is likely to be equipped with up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

Mahindra is expected to offer the Thar Roxx with the same engine options as the 3-door model, including the 2.2-litre diesel and the 2-litre turbo-petrol engines. However, the Roxx may have these engines tuned for even more power. It’s likely to come with both a 6-speed manual and a torque converter automatic transmission, along with rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) options.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is anticipated to have a starting price of approximately Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go head-to-head with the Force Gurkha 5-door and will serve as a larger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

