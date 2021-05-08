Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic: Real-world Performance And Efficiency Test

Published On May 08, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Mahindra Thar

Before you put your money down on the petrol-automatic Thar, take a look at how it performs in the real world

The launch of the new-gen Thar in October last year brought about a lot of firsts. One of those firsts that really intrigued us was its petrol engine. The fact that Mahindra was also offering it with an automatic only made us wonder more and more, what exactly would it be like? So finally, when we got our hands on one, we put it through our range of tests - acceleration, braking, and fuel efficiency. Here’s what the numbers had to say:

Acceleration

The Thar has a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 150PS and 320Nm (in the case of the automatic). That figure drops to 300Nm if you opt for the manual, but as we had the automatic for our test, let’s focus on that.

Test Time 0-100kmph 10.21 seconds Quarter mile 17.30s @126.62kmph 20-80kmph (kickdown) 6.08 seconds

From the above tests, we were able to conclude that the petrol-automatic Thar is a quick car. To give you some perspective, it beat the Hyundai i20 with the turbo-petrol engine and dual clutch automatic in all three tests.

Braking

Mahindra has equipped the Thar with 303mm disc brakes in the front, and 282mm drum brakes at the rear. What effect do these have when it comes to stopping power? Here are the numbers:

Test Distance 100-0kmph 40.27 metres 80-0kmph 25.73 metres

Once again, if we take the Hyundai i20 as a reference, the Thar comes to a stop in a shorter distance when braking from 100kmph. It however covers more ground compared to the Hyundai hatchback when coming to a halt from 80kmph. However, the gap is less than a metre when stopping from 100kmph and exactly 1 metre when stopping from 80kmph. With the Thar being a taller and more heavier car, we’d say being able to match the i20 in this regard is a feather in its cap.

Fuel Efficiency

You might be able to smoke the i20 in acceleration runs and be able to stop pretty much as quickly as it, but at what cost?

When we tested the Thar’s fuel efficiency in the city and out on the highway, here’s what we found out:

City 9.16kmpl Highway 12.18kmpl

*We reached out to Mahindra to provide us the ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of the Thar petrol-automatic, but they refused to share the number

This is where reality sets in. The petrol Thar surprised us with its performance, and with its fuel efficiency as well. While the performance was positive, we have to say, less than 10kmpl in the city and just above 12kmpl on the highway isn’t all that ideal. This can prove to be a major issue for those looking to buy the petrol-automatic Thar to drive it daily.

Taking the above real-world figures into account, here’s the kind of fuel efficiency you can expect depending on your running:

50% city, 50% highway 25% city, 75% highway 75% city, 25% highway 10.46kmpl 11.25kmpl 9.77kmpl

At the end of the day, the fuel efficiency you get will depend on a lot of factors like how you drive, the quality of fuel and the mechanical condition of your car. Have you bought the petrol-automatic Thar? Reach out to us in the comments below and let us know what kind of fuel efficiency you are able to extract.

