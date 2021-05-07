Updated Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Launching On 10th May

Published On May 07, 2021 03:00 PM By CarDekho for Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Isuzu’s pickup with new BS6 compliant engine and two-wheel drive option launching soon

Launching on 10th May 2021.

Will get more affordable Hi-Lander and 2WD variants.

Only 1.9L diesel engine to be offered.

2.5L diesel engine to be discontinued.

Prices expected to range from Rs 15- 24 lakh.

Isuzu’s popular double-cab pickup the D-Max V-Cross in its BS6 compliant state will finally go on sale on the 10th of May. This rugged but well-mannered SUV was discontinued last year after the BS6 norms came into force. At the time the V-Cross was priced from approximately Rs 16.5 Lakh - Rs 20 Lakh. It was offered with a choice of two diesel engines, a 2.5L and a 1.9L on the top end automatic variant. The new V-Cross will only get the 1.9L engine and will also be more expensive than before because of the added hardware to make it BS6 compliant.

The update has resulted in it getting cleaner and more powerful with a bump up of 10PS and 10Nm over the BS4 version. A 6-speed automatic transmission will continue to be offered. Other than that the V-Cross hasnt changed much. Leaked brochures indicate that the length, width, and wheelbase remain unchanged. However, the height has gone down slightly by 15mm. At 1,990kg, the new V-Cross is also a bit heavier, having gained 55kgs while getting BS6 ready.

Dimensions New V-Cross Old V-Cross Length 5,295mm 5,295mm Width 1,860mm 1,860mm Height 1,840mm 1,855mm Weight 1,990 kilograms 1,935 kilograms Wheelbase 3,095mm 3,095mm

However, It is expected that the top end versions of the V-Cross could go up to Rs 24 Lakh! However, to counter the price hike Isuzu is also going to offer a new Hi-Lander spec which will ditch the four-wheel drive hardware to drop the price tag.

Despite the significant hike in price the V-Cross isn’t expected to get any major feature updates but won’t lose out on features either. As before the updated D-Max V-Cross will get Bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, automatic AC, shift-on-fly 4WD mode, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Passenger safety is secured by up to six airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, hill start/descent assist, rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

The 2WD variant will make do without creature comforts such as the powered driver’s seat, cruise control; it will also miss out on safety and convenience features like six airbags (only dual-airbags available), traction control, ESC, and hill start/descent assist.

