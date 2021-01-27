Mahindra Thar Orders Reach Dealerships But Here’s Why Deliveries Are Delayed

Published On Jan 27, 2021 03:47 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Thar

The units have arrived without a touchscreen infotainment system due to a global supply issue

Semiconductors, an essential electronic component, are in short supply due to the pandemic.

This has affected the production of Mahindra’s touchscreen infotainment systems.

Thar is arriving at dealerships but cannot be delivered to customers without the central displays.

Dealerships are inviting customers to experience the Thar on the lot until it is ready for handover.

Exact timeline not yet known.

We are still learning the full extent of the problems created by the pandemic for the various industries. For the automotive sector, the most recent hurdle has been the shortage of semiconductors, an essential electronic component. It has affected several manufacturers in different ways. For Mahindra Thar buyers, it has delayed their vehicle collection even though the units are arriving at dealerships.

The top-spec Thar offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the central console. However, the semiconductor shortage has meant that models are reaching dealerships without the central displays. The carmaker obviously cannot deliver incomplete models to owners. In the meantime, dealerships are inviting the affected customers to experience their Thar first-hand until they can take delivery of the complete package as ordered. As of now, the exact duration of the delay is unknown to us.

It seems the infotainment system can be fitted at the dealership level even though it is a ‘factory-fit’ setup. The Thar’s infotainment system offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with the Adventure Statistics for the altimeter, compass, and a roll-pitch meter. It also displays the tyre pressure monitor and Mahindra’s ecosense system (manual only) for the efficiency figures.

The Mahindra Thar is currently offered in just two trims: AX Opt and LX. Both get the choice of petrol and diesel engines but the automatic transmission is restricted to the top-spec only. The options for the convertible soft top and fixed hard top depend on the engine and variant combination. It is priced from Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) with no direct rivals at the moment. However, do note that waiting periods currently extends up to nine months, depending on the city and variant.

