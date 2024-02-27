Modified On Feb 27, 2024 12:25 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

In an investor meet, the carmaker announced that the bigger version of the Thar will be launched in the middle of the year

Mahindra has a history of launching/showcasing new products on August 15.

The 5-door Thar will get both petrol and diesel engines with choices of 4WD and RWD setups.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 5-door Mahindra Thar is one of the most anticipated models of this year and has been under development for a long time. Every now and then, test mules of the off-roader get spotted, giving us hints of its design and cabin. However, we might not have to wait for much longer, as Mahindra has confirmed the launch timeline for the 5-door Thar, and it is definitely coming this year.

15th August Again?

In the investor meet, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO (auto & farm sector), Mahindra & Mahindra, stated that the carmaker is planning to launch the 5-door Mahindra Thar in the middle of the calendar year, which puts the launch around July 2024.

However, Mahindra has a history of aligning the launch or showcasing of new products on August 15 (India’s Independence Day) as a patriotic gesture. And since the 5-door Thar is a highly anticipated model and will be an India-only product at first, Mahindra could announce the prices of the bigger Thar on August 15, 2024.

Powertrain Details

The 5-door version of the Thar will get the same engine options as the 3-door 4WD model: a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. These engines will be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options and will most likely get both four-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive setups.

In the 3-door version, the turbo-petrol engine makes 152 PS/300 Nm and the diesel unit makes 132 PS/300 Nm. However, in the 5-door version, these engines may come in a higher stage of tune, perhaps closer to that of the Scorpio N.

Features & Safety

Image of Mahindra XUV400's Infotainment Touchscreen Used For Reference

Various details of the 5-door Thar have been revealed across multiple sightings. It will get a bigger touchscreen infotainment system (likely a 10.25-inch unit), a fully digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, push button start/stop, and a single pane sunroof for its fixed metal roof.

Passenger safety will most likely be ensured by 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold and descent control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a 360-degree camera.

Expected Price & Rivals

Prices of the 5-door Mahindra Thar are expected to start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be a direct rival to the upcoming 5-door Force Gurkha. It will also serve as a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

