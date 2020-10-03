Mahindra Thar AX: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Published On Oct 03, 2020 11:18 AM By Dhruv for Mahindra Thar

Is the base variant of the Thar even worth considering for your daily commute?

Mahindra has launched the Thar in India at a sub-Rs 10 lakh starting price, making it the least expensive lifestyle vehicle in the market. The appeal of the Thar is such that many are considering this new-generation model. Some of you might be on a budget and still eager to bring the Thar home in its base-spec avatar. But if you are going to be using it as your daily car, is it a good idea to bring home the least expensive variant?

Before we get into that, let’s take a look at the engine options available with the AX variant of the Thar:

Powertrain 2.0-litre turbo-petrol/manual 2.2-litre diesel/manual Max Power 150PS 130PS Peak Torque 300Nm 300Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Price (AX) Rs 9.80 lakh(Std)/ Rs 10.65 lakh Rs 10.85 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom India

The AX Std variant of the Thar can only be had with the petrol engine. The only difference between it and the regular AX variant is the absence of a mechanically locking differential. It is used to lock the two rear wheels together so that if one of the tyres is spinning endlessly on a loose surface, power is still transferred to the other wheel to gain traction.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 2020: Price Breakdown

Summary: Only for off-road enthusiasts and those looking to spec it with aftermarket options.

Exterior Interior Safety Comfort and Convenience Off-roading Highlight Features Fixed soft top, bonnet latches, LED tail lamps, tubular steel side steps and tailgate-mounted spare wheel Vinyl seat upholstery, 6-seater layout (2+4 jump seats) ABS with EBD and brake assist, dual airbags, rear parking sensors, panic brake signal and passenger airbag deactivation 12V accessory socket, tool kit organiser, front power windows, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, day/night inside rearview mirror and central locking Electric driveline disconnect on front axle and mechanical locking differential (except AX Std) Others Wheel arch cladding,16-inch steel wheels and black finish on grille Dashboard grab handle for front passenger and centre roof lamp Seatbelt reminder, speed alert and snow chain provision for tyres Manual AC with Eco mode, manual outside rearview mirror adjustment, and monochrome driver instrument display Removable doors for off-road use, washable floor with drain plugs and welded tow hooks(front and rear) What it misses compared to the next ‘AX Opt’ variant Front-facing rear seats, height-adjustable driver’s seat Roll cage, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 3-point rear seatbelts Remote keyless entry

Verdict

The base AX variant of the Thar misses out on creature comforts that you expect in your daily drive. It doesn’t get a music system or even forward-facing rear seats and most importantly, it can only be had in a fixed soft top configuration. The base variant of the Thar will require you to get a lot of aftermarket customisation work done, which is fine if that is your intent in the first place.

Another reason to consider the AX variant is if you are buying the Thar for its off-road prowess and will be using it primarily to explore trails. However, in that case, you will miss out on a roll-cage which can be a life saving tool if the car rolls over. If you are eyeing the AX Std variant, which is the least expensive version of the Thar, we recommend you skip it since it doesn’t get mechanically locking differential, which is essential when off-roading.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar on road price