Mahindra Thar 5-door Lower Variant Spied On Test

Modified On Apr 23, 2024 12:09 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The Mahindra SUV will debut in a production-ready form on August 15 this year, and is expected to go on sale soon after

New spy shots show the SUV’s rear featuring tailgate-mounted spare wheel and LED lighting.

It was also seen with steel wheels with covers hinting that it was a lower-spec variant.

Other design elements include circular LED headlights and a new grille.

Higher variants are expected to get a sunroof, a bigger touchscreen, up to six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Likely to be offered with both petrol and diesel engines, same as the 3-door model.

Prices could start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

There have been plenty of sightings of the Mahindra Thar 5-door already and yet, the spy shots of the upcoming lifestyle SUV keep on coming. Now, we have got hold of another set of the Thar 5-door’s spy images which show a lower variant of the Mahindra SUV.

What Can Be Seen In the Images?

The newest set of images show the rear of the SUV with the tailgate-mounted spare wheel in typical Thar fashion. Being the lower-spec variant of the Thar 5-door, it was seen riding on steel wheels without covers. Like the 3-door Thar, Mahindra will also be equipping the 5-door model with LED taillights as seen in these spy images.

Although its front isn’t visible in the latest images, previous spy shots have shown it to have a new grille and circular LED headlights, although lower variants might get halogens. We are also expecting Mahindra to offer the Thar 5-door with a fixed metal top, which is currently not available on the 3-door Thar that gets the choice of a convertible top or a plastic composite top.

Expected Cabin And Feature Updates

Based on previous spy shots, the lower variant of the 5-door Thar will miss out on an infotainment or music system while also featuring a traditional type of instrument cluster. A previously spied lower-spec variant still featured a front armrest and steering-mounted controls.

Other expected features on board the Thar 5-door include a sunroof, a bigger touchscreen (likely a 10.25-inch unit), auto AC, and a rear centre armrest.

In terms of safety, the up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and it could also get a 360-degree camera in the higher variants.

Also Check Out: Watch: How To Achieve Effective Cooling On Your Car AC In Summers

Engine And Gearbox Options On Offer

We expect Mahindra to offer it with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as the current 3-door model, although likely in a higher state of tune. Both engine options will get a choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The 5-door Thar could also come with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and 4-wheel-drive (4WD) options.

Expected Launch And Price

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is set to debut in a market-ready avatar on August 15 and is expected to go on sale soon after. Mahindra could price it from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a bigger and more premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door.

Read More on : Thar Automatic