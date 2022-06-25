Mahindra Scorpio N Will Not Get Petrol 4WD Option

Published On Jun 25, 2022 10:30 AM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio N

The Scorpio N will still get the 4WD option with the diesel engine

Scorpio N variants revealed by RTO registration documents.

No mention of a 4WD option with the petrol engine, counter to previous reports.

Mahindra will only offer 4WD with the diesel engine for the Scorpio N at launch.

It will get the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as the XUV700.

The new Scorpio N will be getting the choice of a 4WD variant. However, contrary to earlier reports, it seems that it will not be offering 4WD with the petrol engine at the time of launch. The RTO registration documents for the Scorpio N revealed its variant names but did not list a petrol-4WD powertrain.

Mahindra is offering the Scorpio N with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as the Thar and XUV700. The petrol engine will be tuned to an output of 202PS and up to 380Nm while the diesel unit will be offered in two states of tune - 132PS and 175PS. Both engines will be offered with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmission. The RTO documents only confirm that the diesel engine will be available with 4WD. These off-road centric variants will get the 4Xplor suffix to the model name.

One possible reason for not offering a petrol-4WD option at launch is that Mahindra does not expect it to attract as many buyers as the diesel-4WD Scorpio N. It could be based on the fact that the diesel-powered Thar has far more demand than the petrol-powered Thar, which gets 4WD as standard. Also, it is a known fact that the majority of sales in segments like compact to mid-size SUVs come from the diesel-powered models only.

The Scorpio N will be a more premium SUV than the outgoing model. Its feature list will include a sunroof, dual zone climate control, 360-degree view camera, digital instrument cluster and Adrenox powered infotainment system. The SUV will be offered in six and seven seater layouts, the former with captain seats in the middle row. According to the RTO documents, the Scorpio N will be available in four broad variants - Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8.

The new Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched on June 27 and is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against the likes of the Tata Harrier/Safari, MG Hector, and Hyundai Creta/Alcazar. The outgoing Scorpio will continue to be on sale with mild updates but will be called the Scorpio Classic.

