Mahindra Funster EV Concept Teased; Will Preview Second-gen XUV500 At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 03, 2020 02:46 PM By Saransh for Mahindra XUV500 2020

The second-gen XUV500 is expected to be launched by the end of this year

The Funster concept is expected to preview the second-gen XUV500.

The second-gen XUV500 is likely to debut in the second half of 2020 with petrol and diesel engine options

It is expected to get an EV variant this time around.

Ford will also build an SUV based on the second-gen XUV500

Just a couple of days ahead of 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra has teased the Funster EV concept. The Funster appears to be a mid-size electric 2-door coupe-SUV concept that we believe will preview the upcoming second-gen XUV500.

The Funster’s design language looks to be in line with the XUV300, featuring slimmer LED headlamps and the 7-slot Mahindra grille. The side profile comprises of flared wheel arches housing turbine-like alloy wheels and prominent crease lines. Compared to the current XUV500, the Funster appear to be a mature looking offering. So the production-spec XUV500 would certainly look sharp and modern compared to almost a decade old first-gen model.

As far as the ICE variants of the next-gen XUV500 are concerned, they are expected to debut in the second half of 2020. Under the bonnet, they are likely to be powered by a set of new 2.0-litre BS6 petrol and diesel engines mated to manual as well as automatic gearbox options. These new engines are likely to develop more power than the outgoing 2.2-litre engines that make 140PS in its turbo-petrol avatar (discontinued) and 155PS in turbo-diesel guise. No powertrain details of the electric concept have been revealed yet. That said, it is likely to have a range of around 350-400km.

Once launched, the new XUV500 will renew its rivalry against the likes of the MG Hector and Tata Harrier along with new arrivals like the Tata Gravitas and upcoming rivals from Skoda, Volkswagen and Great Wall Motors. Ford will also develop an SUV based on the new XU500 courtesy of its new joint venture with Mahindra. However, the Ford SUV would not be a simple rebadge and will have a distinct design. The second-gen XUV500 will attract a slight premium over the current car, which is priced from Rs 12.30 lakh to Rs 18.62 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

