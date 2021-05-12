  • Login / Register
Mahindra Cars Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 3.01 Lakh This May

Modified On May 12, 2021 03:37 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra has rolled out various benefits on almost all cars, except the second-gen Thar. While most models come with a cash discount, an exchange bonus, and a corporate discount, a few also get additional benefits of up to Rs 20,000. All offers are valid until May 31, 2021.

Here’s a look at the model-wise discounts:

Models

Cash Discount

Exchange Bonus

Corporate Discount

Additional Offers

Total Benefits

XUV300

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 44,000

XUV500

Up to Rs 51,600

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 6,500

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 98,100

Scorpio

--

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 10,360

Up to Rs 29,360

Bolero

Up to Rs 1,500

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 3,000

--

Up to Rs 14,500

Alturas G4

Up to Rs 2.20 lakh

Up to Rs 50,000

Up to Rs 11,500

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 3.01 lakh

KUV100 NXT

Up to Rs 38,055

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 3,000

--

Up to Rs 61,055

Marazzo

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 5,200

--

Up to Rs 40,200

Mahindra recently hiked the prices of all models, including the Scorpio, by up to Rs 49,000.

Note: The offers mentioned above are applicable to Delhi. Please note that benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

