Mahindra Cars Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 3.01 Lakh This May

Mahindra has rolled out various benefits on almost all cars, except the second-gen Thar. While most models come with a cash discount, an exchange bonus, and a corporate discount, a few also get additional benefits of up to Rs 20,000. All offers are valid until May 31, 2021.

Here’s a look at the model-wise discounts:

Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount Additional Offers Total Benefits XUV300 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 44,000 XUV500 Up to Rs 51,600 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 6,500 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 98,100 Scorpio -- Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 10,360 Up to Rs 29,360 Bolero Up to Rs 1,500 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 3,000 -- Up to Rs 14,500 Alturas G4 Up to Rs 2.20 lakh Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 11,500 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 3.01 lakh KUV100 NXT Up to Rs 38,055 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 3,000 -- Up to Rs 61,055 Marazzo Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 5,200 -- Up to Rs 40,200

Mahindra is offering additional benefits of up to Rs 20,000 on all models, except the Bolero, KUV100 NXT, and Marazzo.

All cars get a cash discount of up to Rs 2.2 lakh, save for the Scorpio.

The Alturas G4 comes with the maximum savings of up to Rs 3.01 lakh.

Mahindra recently hiked the prices of all models, including the Scorpio, by up to Rs 49,000.

Note: The offers mentioned above are applicable to Delhi. Please note that benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

