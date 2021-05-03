Mahindra Bolero To Soon Get Dual-tone Exterior Shades

Published On May 03, 2021 06:20 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Bolero

The old-timer may also get some additional features as part of a minor update

The Bolero has been spied in a new red and grey dual-tone exterior shade.

It could get new colour options, including dual-tone shades.

It may also get a passenger-side airbag as standard.

The updated Bolero will continue with the same 76PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Expect a slight premium over the current range of Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh.

It looks like the Mahindra Bolero is all set to get an update. The workhorse has been spied in a new dual-tone red and grey exterior shade. The front bumper, body cladding, and grille get the grey treatment while the rest of the body is painted in red. The spied mule seems like a lower-end model as it can be seen without fog lamps and body-coloured outside rearview mirrors.

It could get multiple dual-tone colours as part of the update. Other than the colour, the spied mule looks identical to the outgoing model. Currently, it is offered in three colour options: Diamond White, Lakeside (Brown), and Silver.

The updated Bolero will retain the 76PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It features a 2DIN audio system with Bluetooth, driver’s airbag, rear parking sensors, AC, a digital instrument cluster, a central locking system, and ISOFIX mounts. It could gain a passenger-side airbag and a few other convenience features too.

The updated model may demand a slight premium over its current price range of Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Being one of Mahindra’s oldest and most trusted nameplates, it faces no competition right now.

Meanwhile, Mahindra is also readying the TUV300 facelift, which might be known as the Bolero Neo. It was spied during an ad shoot, with a newly designed front fascia but identical side and rear profiles. It could continue with its existing (TUV300’s) 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.

