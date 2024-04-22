Force Gurkha 5-door Expected To Launch Soon

Published On Apr 22, 2024 06:27 PM By Sonny for Force Gurkha 5 Door

It is expected to be the most practical and feature-packed Force Gurkha till date

The highly anticipated Force Gurkha 5-door is about to make its official debut in the second half of April 2024. Now, dealer sources have suggested that the prices for this more practical off-roader could be revealed soon after the reveal, i.e. by the end of this month.

Based on the numerous teasers and spied images of test mules, the 5-door Gurkha is said to retain the essence of the iconic Gurkha off-roader but extended to accommodate two more doors and an additional row of seats. That’s right, some of the spied test mules featured a third row of seats with a bench seat in the middle row. Even without the third row in use, the longer Gurkha aims to be more practical with increased cabin space for passengers and luggage capacity.

In terms of the details so far, the 5-door Gurkha has confirmed to get its iconic round headlamps with LED projectors and LED DRLs, as well as LED taillamps. Most of the test mules and teasers showcase the new Gurkha SUV to be fitted with a roof-rack and snorkel. Force teased that it will feature a new infotainment system and a semi-digital driver’s display with a large TFT screen. Some of these feature upgrades are expected to be offered on the 2024 Gurkha 3-door as well.

The Force Gurkha 5-door is expected to get the same 2.6-litre diesel engine as the outgoing Gurkha, but with a higher performance output. It is likely to be offered with a manual transmission only.

We expect the improved and elongated Force Gurkha to attract a premium over the prices of the outgoing 3-door version which is priced from Rs 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be a rugged alternative to the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door while being a larger alternative to the likes of the Maruti Jimny.

