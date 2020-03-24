Coronavirus: You Can’t Drive Without A Valid Reason In 85 Districts Across India

Modified On Mar 24, 2020 04:52 PM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Baleno

For now, the lockdown is in place till March 31, 2020

After announcing Janta Curfew last Sunday, government bodies have decided to extend the lockdown across major cities until March 31. The idea is to curb human movement and as a result, the spread of the novel coronavirus. If you’re planning any intra-city or even inter-city travel for that matter, make sure it’s for something critical.

Unless you are working in essential services like hospitals, pathology labs, water and electricity companies, airport, banks or bus stands you aren’t allowed to drive out. In cities like Pune and Jaipur, the respective police authorities have started helpline numbers to provide permits for those who have a pressing need to step out of their homes. This can be anyone heading to work, hospital, or even an airport to catch a flight.

As many as 85 major districts have imposed restrictions on vehicular movement as the number of confirmed cases increases across the country. Major states include Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Public transportation facilities in these areas have also been limited while all private and non-essential vehicles have been urged to stay off the streets.

Most of the arterial roads are open but will be heavily barricaded to keep a check on unnecessary vehicle movement. Those caught flouting the norms will be charged under Section 188 of IPC (Indian Penal Code).

Be advised that ride-hailing services like Ola, Uber have also been halted for the time being. If you need groceries and other necessities, you’ll have to get them from your nearest store. There is no restriction on the movement of trucks carrying essentials like grains, dairy products, medicines and vegetables. The threat of coronavirus has grim repercussions and it’s for the best that you stay indoors and limit your outdoor activities to the least. Car manufacturers have suspended production and shut down factories, while necessary government offices are running with only 25 per cent staff. In case the need to drive arises, make sure your car is sanitized by following these steps.

