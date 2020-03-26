Upcoming Affordable EVs: Mahindra e-KUV100, Renault Kwid ZE, Tata Altroz & More

Published On Mar 26, 2020 08:00 AM By Sonny

These are the relatively affordable EVs that are expected to arrive in India in a couple of years

The move towards electrified mobility is a long drawn one as the technology and infrastructural support require heavy investments. There are currently four electric cars offered in India, three of which offer a claimed range of over 250km, two of which cost more than Rs 20 lakh.

Here are some of the affordable EV offerings that are expected to be launched in the next couple of years:

Mahindra e-KUV100

The e-KUV100 was showcased in its final-spec at Auto Expo 2020 but it is yet to be made available for private buyers. It uses a 15.9kWh battery pack to claim a range of 147km and its electric motor puts out 54PS of power and 120Nm of torque. The e-KUV100 does feature fast charging that allows it to charge up to 80 per cent in one hour. Its prices start from Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for commercial buyers while the private-use price tag could start at around Rs 9.5 lakh. The e-KUV100 isn’t a feature-loaded offering, though.

GWM (Great Wall Motors) R1

Auto Expo 2020 saw the Indian debut of Chinese automotive brand Great Wall Motors. Among their extensive range of SUVs lie this mini-EV, the R1. It’s shorter than the Alto but bigger in all other dimensions and looks better too. The R1 offers a claimed range of upto 350km using a 33kWh battery and 300km range with its entry-level 28.5kWh battery variant. The electric motor is rated to offer 48PS and 125Nm to take the R1 to a top speed of 100kph. It is offered with features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a tyre pressure monitoring system, connected car tech, and many airbags. The R1 got global fame for being launched in China in 2018 as the world’s most affordable EV (with government subsidies). It could be launched in India too by 2022 with prices starting under Rs 10 lakh.

Renault Kwid ZE

The Renault K-ZE is an all-electric version of the current Kwid and is only offered in China. It made its India debut at Auto Expo 2020 and a European version has been previewed as the Dacia Spring concept. Renault’s made-in-India EV is expected to be based on the next-gen Kwid and is scheduled to arrive by 2022. It should be priced well under Rs 10 lakh and is likely to offer a range of 250km. Meanwhile, the K-ZE uses a 26.8kWh battery pack for a claimed range of 271km with an electric motor making 44PS and 125Nm. It can be fast-charged from 30 to 80 per cent in half an hour while a regular 6.6kWh power source gives it a full charge in four hours.

Bird EV1

Another debutant at Auto Expo 2020, the Bird EV1 , is an ambitious mass-market EV built by Bird Group in partnership with Haima, another Chinese automotive brand. Its dimensions are similar to that of the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The EV1 aims to offer two battery-range options: 20.5kWh for 200km and 28.5kWh for 300km (claimed range). The EV1 showcased at the expo featured a large touchscreen infotainment system, a small digital driver’s instrument cluster, and a minimalist cabin design. The final feature list and charging capabilities will be revealed as the EV1 gets closer to production. Bird aims to roll out the EV1 in 2021 from a factory in Haryana with a price tag of under Rs 10 lakh.

MG E200

The MG E200 is more quadricycle than car and was showcased in India at Auto Expo 2020 in its updated avatar. The E200 is sold in China under the Baojun brand. The updated model boasts of a 250km range in China, giving it an expected real-world range of around 200km. It features a two-seat layout and this micro-EV is less than 2.5 metres long. While the E200 quadricycle itself is unlikely to make it to India, a bigger version of it could be offered here as an affordable EV for city use.

Tata Altroz EV

The Tata Altroz EV is the largest and possibly the priciest EV in this list. It is the all-electric version of the brand’s new premium hatchback and was showcased in its production-spec avatar at Auto Expo 2020. The Altroz EV could feature the same Ziptron EV powertrain as seen in the Nexon EV but Tata has not shared its final tech specs yet. The Nexon EV gets a 30.2kWh battery pack that drives its electric motor rated at 129PS and 245Nm to offer an ARAI-claimed range of 312km. The Altroz EV is expected to feature similar range and performance. It features minor changes over its fossil-fuel variant with similar features and comforts. The Tata Altroz EV is expected to be priced between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 14 lakh when launched in late-2020 or early 2021.

