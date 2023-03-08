Published On Mar 08, 2023 09:59 AM By Ansh

Maruti maintains its winning streak while Hyundai maintains a slim lead over Tata

The Indian car market saw a rise in sales in January as most carmakers witnessed growth in their figures. However, February might not be better than the first month based on the decline of month-on-month (MoM) growth for most brands.

Find out how the top 10 brands performed in sales in February 2023:

Carmaker February 2023 January 2023 MoM Growth (%) February 2022 YoY Growth (%) Maruti Suzuki 1,47,467 1,47,348 0.1% 1,33,948 10.1% Hyundai 46,968 50,106 -6.3% 44.050 6.6% Tata 42,865 47,990 -10.7% 39.980 7.2% Mahindra 30,221 33,040 -8.5% 27,536 9.8% Kia 24,600 28,634 -14.1% 18,121 35.8% Toyota 15,267 12,728 19.9% 8,745 74.6% Renault 6,616 3,008 119.9% 6,568 0.7% Honda 6,086 7,821 -22.2% 7,187 -15.3% MG 4,193 4,114 1.9% 4,528 -7.4% Skoda 3,418 3,818 -10.5% 4,503 -24.1%

Takeaways

Maruti saw a year-on-year (YoY) growth of over 10 per cent, but its MoM growth was just 0.1 per cent. With 44 per cent of the market share, Maruti’s sales figure for February 2023 was more than those of Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra combined.

Hyundai’s YoY sales increased by 6.6 per cent but MoM sales fell by 6.3 per cent.

Tata also witnessed a 10.7 per cent decline in monthly sales figures. But the yearly sales increased by over seven per cent.

Mahindra’s MoM sales declined by 8.5 per cent while its YoY figures took a leap of close to 10 per cent.

While Kia’s yearly sales figure saw an increase of close to 36 per cent, its monthly sales figure declined by over 14 per cent.

Toyota is one of two brands that witnessed growth in both MoM and YoY sales figures at 19.9 per cent and 74.6 per cent, respectively. This was the last brand in this list to cross the 10,000 unit-sales mark.

The other brand with positive figures all-around in February 2023 was Renault. It climbed up the rankings to be the seventh best-selling brand with a 119.9 per cent jump in monthly sales.

Honda witnessed a loss of over 22 per cent in MoM sales and over 15 per cent in YoY sales figures.

While MG did witness a 1.9 per cent rise in MoM figures, its YoY sales were depleted by 7.4 per cent.

Skoda’s monthly sales declined by 10.5 per cent and its yearly sales figures witnessed a fall of 24.1 per cent.

Overall, the passenger vehicle industry's monthly sales reportedly shrunk by over three per cent compared to January 2023.

