These Were The 10 Highest-selling Car Brands In February 2023

Published On Mar 08, 2023

  • 7904 Views
Maruti maintains its winning streak while Hyundai maintains a slim lead over Tata

The Indian car market saw a rise in sales in January as most carmakers witnessed growth in their figures. However, February might not be better than the first month based on the decline of month-on-month (MoM) growth for most brands. 

Find out how the top 10 brands performed in sales in February 2023:

Carmaker

February 2023

January 2023

MoM Growth (%)

February 2022

YoY Growth (%)

Maruti Suzuki

1,47,467

1,47,348

0.1%

1,33,948

10.1%

Hyundai

46,968

50,106

-6.3%

44.050

6.6%

Tata

42,865

47,990

-10.7%

39.980

7.2%

Mahindra

30,221

33,040

-8.5%

27,536

9.8%

Kia

24,600

28,634

-14.1%

18,121

35.8%

Toyota

15,267

12,728

19.9%

8,745

74.6%

Renault

6,616

3,008

119.9%

6,568

0.7%

Honda

6,086

7,821

-22.2%

7,187

-15.3%

MG

4,193

4,114

1.9%

4,528

-7.4%

Skoda

3,418

3,818

-10.5%

4,503

-24.1%

Takeaways

  • Maruti saw a year-on-year (YoY) growth of over 10 per cent, but its MoM growth was just 0.1 per cent. With 44 per cent of the market share, Maruti’s sales figure for February 2023 was more than those of Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra combined. 

Maruti Grand Vitara
Maruti Brezza

  • Hyundai’s YoY sales increased by 6.6 per cent but MoM sales fell by 6.3 per cent.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Creta

  • Tata also witnessed a 10.7 per cent decline in monthly sales figures. But the yearly sales increased by over seven per cent.

Tata Harrier

  • Mahindra’s MoM sales declined by 8.5 per cent while its YoY figures took a leap of close to 10 per cent.

Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra XUV700

  • While Kia’s yearly sales figure saw an increase of close to 36 per cent, its monthly sales figure declined by over 14 per cent.

Kia Seltos and Carens

  • Toyota is one of two brands that witnessed growth in both MoM and YoY sales figures at 19.9 per cent and 74.6 per cent, respectively. This was the last brand in this list to cross the 10,000 unit-sales mark.

Toyota Innova Hycross

  • The other brand with positive figures all-around in February 2023 was Renault. It climbed up the rankings to be the seventh best-selling brand with a 119.9 per cent jump in monthly sales.

Renault Kiger

  • Honda witnessed a loss of over 22 per cent in MoM sales and over 15 per cent in YoY sales figures.

Honda City

  • While MG did witness a 1.9 per cent rise in MoM figures, its YoY sales were depleted by 7.4 per cent.

MG Hector

  • Skoda’s monthly sales declined by 10.5 per cent and its yearly sales figures witnessed a fall of 24.1 per cent.

Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Slavia

  • Overall, the passenger vehicle industry's monthly sales reportedly shrunk by over three per cent compared to January 2023.

