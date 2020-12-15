Mahindra Adds New Olive, Red Interior Themes And More To Thar’s Official Accessories List

Published On Dec 15, 2020 02:39 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Thar

Now available with a few extra add-ons, some useful and others purely cosmetic

The Mahindra Thar is a fan favourite when it comes to accessorizing as most owners love to add bits to the factory-spec model. Even with the tech-loaded second-gen Thar, there is no dearth of official Mahindra accessories, some of which are functional while most are aesthetic. Just over two months after the launch of the new Thar, Mahindra has added a few new accessories.

New Accessories on Offer

Accessory Price Number plate and camera mount spare boot-mounted spare wheel Rs 820 Radiator protection guard Rs 4,970 Red interior theme (seat covers, bezels and accents) Rs 7,700 Olive green interior trim kit Rs 2,500 Canvas seat covers Rs 9,550 Canvas driver’s seat back organizer Rs 1,520 Canvas rear seats back organizer Rs 2,390 Spare wheel covers with design Rs 3,190 - Rs 3,290

Other accessories already on offer for the new Thar include exterior cosmetic kits, different alloy wheels, side steps and extra cladding along with different types of floor mats and seat cover designs. Some of the feature upgrades on offer include mounting kits for an audio system and speakers, additional steps and trays, and a few premium audio options. It also comes with accessories catered to the rugged needs of adventurous owners such as a roof tent kit, winch, air compressor, straps and various tools.

The Mahindra Thar is currently available in AX(O) and LX trims only, which come with 4WD and the choice of either a convertible soft top or a fixed hard top. The top-spec variants come with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, tyre pressure monitor, cruise control, and electrically operated AC.

Mahindra offers the 2020 Thar with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor, both with the choice of a 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions. The choice of powertrains depends on the variant. It was launched in the more affordable AX Std and AX variants as well but the carmaker is currently not taking orders for those. Mahindra also recently announced that it will be offering front-facing rear seats as standard as opposed to the jump seats in the lower variants.

The new Thar is so popular that the waiting period is already stretching towards Q4 of 2021. Still, if you want one, the variants available cost between Rs 11.90 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom) with prices due to increase soon. It has no direct rivals until the launch of the BS6 Force Gurkha and possibly the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

