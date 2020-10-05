Here Is How You Can Make Your Thar Look Different!

Published On Oct 05, 2020 01:39 PM By Saransh for Mahindra Thar

From a face mask to a heavy-duty lift jack, there’s a lot you can deck out your Thar with

Mahindra has launched the new Thar at a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh. Although it is available in just three variants -- AX, AX(O) and LX -- Mahindra is offering the Thar in more than 10 different configurations depending on the number of seats, type of roof and powertrain.

As if that was not enough, there’re also various other accessories and merchandise options on offer with the Thar to give the SUV a unique appearance and capabilities. Let’s take a look at them.

Exterior:

Dark Lord pack: As the name suggests, the Dark Lord pack lends a dark (black) theme to the overall appearance of the SUV with piano black appliques.

Piano black tail lamps appliques

Wheel arch cladding

Side and back shoulder applique

Front grille cladding

Front bumper cladding

Piano black headlamp applique

Front bumper air dam kit

Piano black ORVM appliques

Chrome Hero pack: Similarly, this pack offers chrome elements all around the SUV.

Chrome rear reflector applique

Chrome tail lamp applique

Side body cladding

Chrome headlamps applique

Bug deflector

Chrome front fog lamp applique

Chrome ORVM applique

Rain visor with chrome insert

Chrome door handle applique

Other exterior accessories include side body decals, plastic side step set, 16-and 18-inch alloy wheels, body covers, front and rear mud flaps, and steel scuff plates.

Interior accessories on offer include seat covers, floor mats, steering wheel cover, tailgate-mounted snack tray, magnetic sunshade set, Vibe branded subwoofer, amplifier and speaker seat, touchscreen system, roof-mounted speakers (for AX variants), front parking sensors, parking camera and a heads-up display.

Mahindra is also offering various adventure camera accessories, vehicle recovery, maintenance accessories and camping accessories with camping apparel.

Camera Accessories:

GoPro cameras with accessories

Kent Dashboard camera with a tracker.

Vehicle Recovery Accessories:

Bushranger snatch strap

Bushranger tree trunk protector

Bushranger winch extension strap

Bushranger bow shackle

Bushranger Hitch & shackle combo

Bushranger two hook with keeper

Bushranger exhaust jack

Bushranger X-Trax II

High lift jack mount

Bushranger REVO winch synthetic

Bushranger REVO winch wire

Vehicle Maintenance Accessories:

Bushranger quick step

Bushranger tyre gauge

Bushranger tyre repair kit

Bushranger RV air compressor

Vehicle Protection Accessories:

Bushranger front and rear Mud Tamer Mats

Bushranger front and rear Dirt Blocks Mats

Bushranger universal boot liner

Bushranger Moulded Mud Flaps

Camping Accessories with apparel:

Kingcamp folding chair

Kingcamp sleeping bags

Kingcamp back seat air bed

Rooftop tent kit

Kingcamp backpacks

Bushranger tri-fold shovel, digger shovel, lantern torch and armchair

N-rit sim band

N-rit towels and arm sleeves.

With the launch of the new Thar, Mahindra has also introduced a range of merchandise including T-shirts, shirts, jackets, face masks, umbrellas, caps, Bendana kit, photographer’s jacket, backpack, mobile phone covers, coffee mug, key chains and sticker kits.

This is for the first time a mass-market carmaker in India is offering such a range of accessories and customisation options, making the Thar more of a lifestyle product rather than just a point A to point B appliance.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar First Look Review

Read More on : Thar on road price