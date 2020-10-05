Here Is How You Can Make Your Thar Look Different!
From a face mask to a heavy-duty lift jack, there’s a lot you can deck out your Thar with
Mahindra has launched the new Thar at a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh. Although it is available in just three variants -- AX, AX(O) and LX -- Mahindra is offering the Thar in more than 10 different configurations depending on the number of seats, type of roof and powertrain.
As if that was not enough, there’re also various other accessories and merchandise options on offer with the Thar to give the SUV a unique appearance and capabilities. Let’s take a look at them.
Exterior:
Dark Lord pack: As the name suggests, the Dark Lord pack lends a dark (black) theme to the overall appearance of the SUV with piano black appliques.
- Piano black tail lamps appliques
- Wheel arch cladding
- Side and back shoulder applique
- Front grille cladding
- Front bumper cladding
- Piano black headlamp applique
- Front bumper air dam kit
- Piano black ORVM appliques
Chrome Hero pack: Similarly, this pack offers chrome elements all around the SUV.
- Chrome rear reflector applique
- Chrome tail lamp applique
- Side body cladding
- Chrome headlamps applique
- Bug deflector
- Chrome front fog lamp applique
- Chrome ORVM applique
- Rain visor with chrome insert
- Chrome door handle applique
Other exterior accessories include side body decals, plastic side step set, 16-and 18-inch alloy wheels, body covers, front and rear mud flaps, and steel scuff plates.
Interior accessories on offer include seat covers, floor mats, steering wheel cover, tailgate-mounted snack tray, magnetic sunshade set, Vibe branded subwoofer, amplifier and speaker seat, touchscreen system, roof-mounted speakers (for AX variants), front parking sensors, parking camera and a heads-up display.
Mahindra is also offering various adventure camera accessories, vehicle recovery, maintenance accessories and camping accessories with camping apparel.
Camera Accessories:
- GoPro cameras with accessories
- Kent Dashboard camera with a tracker.
Vehicle Recovery Accessories:
- Bushranger snatch strap
- Bushranger tree trunk protector
- Bushranger winch extension strap
- Bushranger bow shackle
- Bushranger Hitch & shackle combo
- Bushranger two hook with keeper
- Bushranger exhaust jack
- Bushranger X-Trax II
- High lift jack mount
- Bushranger REVO winch synthetic
- Bushranger REVO winch wire
Vehicle Maintenance Accessories:
- Bushranger quick step
- Bushranger tyre gauge
- Bushranger tyre repair kit
- Bushranger RV air compressor
Vehicle Protection Accessories:
- Bushranger front and rear Mud Tamer Mats
- Bushranger front and rear Dirt Blocks Mats
- Bushranger universal boot liner
- Bushranger Moulded Mud Flaps
Camping Accessories with apparel:
- Kingcamp folding chair
- Kingcamp sleeping bags
- Kingcamp back seat air bed
- Rooftop tent kit
- Kingcamp backpacks
- Bushranger tri-fold shovel, digger shovel, lantern torch and armchair
- N-rit sim band
- N-rit towels and arm sleeves.
With the launch of the new Thar, Mahindra has also introduced a range of merchandise including T-shirts, shirts, jackets, face masks, umbrellas, caps, Bendana kit, photographer’s jacket, backpack, mobile phone covers, coffee mug, key chains and sticker kits.
This is for the first time a mass-market carmaker in India is offering such a range of accessories and customisation options, making the Thar more of a lifestyle product rather than just a point A to point B appliance.
