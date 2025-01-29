Kia Syros vs Rivals: Claimed Fuel Efficiency Compared

Although the Syros shares a couple of engine options with the Sonet, it does not deliver the same fuel economy as its sibling

The Syros is Kia's second sub-4m SUV offering in our market, and except for the naturally aspirated petrol unit, it gets the same engine options as the Sonet. Recently, Kia revealed the claimed fuel efficiency of the Syros and while it does not surpass the Sonet's claimed mileage it still manages to deliver better fuel efficiency than a couple of its rivals.

Let's take a closer look at the engine specifications and claimed fuel efficiency of the Kia Syros, compared against its rivals, in this report.

Engine Specifications

Kia Syros Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue Skoda Kylaq Engine Capacity 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre NA petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine/ 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine/ 1.5-litre diesel engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (also available with CNG)/ 1.5-litre diesel engine 1.5-litre NA petrol/ 1.5-litre petrol+CNG 1.2-litre NA petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 120 PS (turbo-petrol) / 116 PS (diesel) 83 PS (NA petrol) / 120 PS (turbo-petrol) / 116 PS (diesel) 110 PS (turbo-petrol) / 130 PS (T-GDi) / 117 PS (diesel) 120 PS (turbo-petrol)/ 100 PS (CNG)/ 115 PS (diesel) 103 PS (petrol) / 88 PS (CNG) 83 PS (N/A petrol) / 120 PS (turbo-petrol) / 116 PS (diesel) 115 PS Torque 172 Nm (turbo-petrol) / 250 Nm (diesel) 115 Nm (NA petrol) / 172 Nm (turbo-petrol) / 250 Nm (diesel) 200 Nm (turbo-petrol) / 230 Nm (T-GDi) / 300 Nm (diesel) 170 Nm (turbo-petrol, CNG) / 260 Nm (diesel) 137 Nm (petrol) / 121.5 Nm (CNG) 114 Nm (NA petrol) / 172 Nm (turbo-petrol) / 250 Nm (diesel) 178 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

MT - Manual Transmission

AT - Torque Convertor Automatic Transmission

DCT - Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

iMT= Clutchless Manual Transmission

If your primary requirement is a diesel engine option, the Syros' 116 PS/250 Nm 1.5-litre unit offers performance in line with some of its key competitors, like the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Nexon. However, the XUV 3XO delivers the most torque in its category, with 300 Nm from its diesel engine.

Moving on to turbo-petrol engines, the XUV 3XO offers the best performance with its 130 PS 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol option, while the Syros and Sonet follow next with a 120 PS/172 Nm 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The same engine option is also available with the Hyundai Venue. Notably, the Tata Nexon is the only SUV in this category which is offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit paired to a turbo-petrol engine that generates 100 PS in CNG mode.

Syros vs Rivals Claimed Fuel Efficiency Comparison

Model Kia Syros Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue Skoda Kylaq Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre NA petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine/ 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine/ 1.5-litre diesel engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine/ 1.5-litre diesel engine 1.5-litre NA petrol/ 1.5-litre petrol+CNG 1.2-litre NA petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Claimed Fuel Efficiency 1-litre turbo-petrol: 18.2 kmpl (MT) 17.68 kmpl (DCT) 1.5-litre diesel: 20.75 kmpl (MT) 17.65 kmpl (AT) 1.2-litre NA petrol: 18.83 kmpl (MT) 1-litre turbo-petrol: 18.7 kmpl (iMT) 19.2 kmpl (DCT) 1.5-litre diesel: 22.3 kmpl (MT) 18.6 kmpl (AT) 110 PS turbo-petrol: 18.89 kmpl (MT) 17.96 kmpl (AT) 130 PS turbo-petrol: 20.10 kmpl (MT) 18.20 kmpl (AT) 117 PS diesel: 20.60 kmpl (MT) 21.20 kmpl (AT) Turbo-petrol engine: 17.44 kmpl ( MT) 17.18 kmpl (AMT), 17.01 kmpl (DCT), 24 km/kg (CNG) Diesel engine: 23.23 kmpl (MT), 24.08 kmpl (AT) Up to 19.89 kmpl (MT), 19.80 kmpl (AT)/ 25.51 km/kg (CNG) 1.2-litre NA petrol: 17 kmpl (MT) 1-litre turbo-petrol: 18 kmpl (MT) 18.3 kmpl (DCT) 1.5-litre diesel: 22.7 kmpl (MT) 19.68 kmpl(MT), 19.05 kmpl (AT)

The Kia Syros' diesel-manual gearbox combo is the most fuel-efficient option within its variants, however, it still delivers lower mileage than the Nexon, Venue, and Sonet, which offer 23.23 kmpl, 22.7 kmpl, and 22.3 kmpl, respectively, from their 1.5-litre diesel powertrains.

The 130 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine of the Mahindra XUV 3XO delivers 20.01 kmpl of mileage when paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox, while the Syros offers 18.2 kmpl from its turbocharged petrol-manual combination. In terms of automatic transmission, the Sonet outperforms the Syros, delivering 19.2 kmpl compared to the 17.68 kmpl from the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine found in both SUVs.

The Syros manages to beat the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue when comparing the fuel efficiency of their turbo-petrol engines paired with a manual transmission. It also outperforms the Mahindra XUV 3XO in terms of diesel engine mileage when paired with its manual gearbox.

Please note that the fuel efficiency figures mentioned above are claimed by the respective manufacturers. Actual mileage may differ based on factors like driving conditions, vehicle health, and weather.

Based on your daily driving needs, which sub-4m SUV would you choose along with its transmission option? Do let us know in the comments below.