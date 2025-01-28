Kia Syros: Segment-Best Rear Seat Comfort? We Find Out!

The Kia Syros is the first sub-4m SUV to feature reclining and sliding rear seats with ventilation function

The Kia Syros, which is the carmaker’s second and more premium sub-4m offering after the Kia Sonet, is going to be launched on February 1, 2025. Notably, it is the first sub-4m SUV in India to come with sliding and reclining rear seats, which the carmaker claims would alleviate the rear seat comfort. We had the Kia Syros with us for a day and we decided to test the carmaker’s claim. Here’s what we found:

What Did We Find?

The rear seats can be slid up to 75 mm and can be reclined too, which enables the passenger kneeroom, headroom and also the boot space to be adjusted as per the requirement. This provides maximised comfort for the passengers onboard the rear seats.

One real benefit of the sliding and reclining function is that it can either help accommodate passengers taller than 6 feet comfortably or free up some extra boot space when you seat small kids or short passengers. That said, if the seats are fully reclined and slid back, it still leaves a boot space of up to 390 litres, in comparison to the 465-litre capacity when the seats are at their most upright setting.

Do note that the Kia Sonet has a 385-litre boot space, which can accommodate multiple small, medium and large luggage bags, while still leaving some space for a few soft bags. So, the Syros’ boot space, even when the seats are fully reclined and slid to their maximum setting, is enough for a weekend getaway.

The rear seats also come with a seat ventilation function which is a segment-first feature. However, unlike the front seats that get such a function in the backrest as well as the seat base, only the latter part of the rear seat is ventilated. That said, the cooling of the ventilation fans is acceptable but it does not provide a stark difference in the comfort quotient.

Moreover, the seats do not have a heavy contouring, which means that people of all shapes and sizes can be accommodated easily. But on the flip side, the Syros is not wide enough to accommodate 3 average-sized passengers, similar to what we have seen on the Kia Sonet.

Other Features On Board

Other features onboard the Kia Syros include a panoramic display panel on the dashboard with two 12.3-inch displays (one for the touchscreen and another for instrumentation), and a 5-inch touch-enabled screen for AC controls. That said, Kia has also provided physical buttons for the AC controls below the touchscreen unit for ease of usage especially when you drive.

The Syros furthermore comes with a panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 4-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and ventilation function on both front and rear seats.

Its safety suite includes 6 airbags (as standard), front, rear and side parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake with auto-hold and 360-degree camera. It also features level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features including collision mitigation system and lane keep assist.

Powertrain Options

The Kia Syros borrows a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Sonet, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Fuel efficiency (claimed) 18.20 kmpl (MT) / 17.68 kmpl (DCT) 20.75 kmpl (MT) / 17.65 kmpl (AT)

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to be priced from Rs 9.70 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will rival the likes of other sub-4m SUVs like Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It will also compete against some compact SUVs including the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate.

