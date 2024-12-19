Kia Syros Variant-wise Powertrain And Colours Options Detailed

Published On Dec 19, 2024 06:31 PM By Kartik for Kia Syros

The Kia Syros is offered in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O)

The new Syros is placed between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia India’s SUV lineup.

Kia Syros has debuted in India with bookings to begin on January 3, 2025.

Gets either a 1-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine; gets manual and automatic gearbox options with both.

Kia will offer the Syros in eight monotone colour choices across its six broad variants.

Prices for the Kia Syros are expected to start around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Syros has debuted in India and its bookings will start from January 3, 2025. Kia is offering the SUV in six board variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O). The Kia Syros gets eight monotone colour choices and for the powertrain, it gets two engine choices. Here is a detailed list of variant-wise powertrain and colour choices for the new Kia Syros SUV.

Powertrain option

The Kia Syros comes with two powertrain options listed below:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Power (PS) 120 116 Torque (Nm) 172 250 Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT= Dual Clutch Transmission

Variant-wise Powertrain Option

Variant 1-litre turbo petrol MT 1-litre turbo petrol DCT 1.5-litre diesel MT 1.5-litre diesel AT HTK ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ HTK (O) ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ HTK Plus ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ HTX ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ HTX Plus ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ HTX (O) ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅

The entry-level variant HTK gets the 1-litre turbo-petrol with MT as its only choice.

The one-above-base HTK(O) gets the 1-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options but only with the manual gearbox.

Kia is offering the mid-spec HTK Plus and HTX variants of the Syros with an automatic transmission choice but with only the turbo-petrol engine.

The higher-spec HTX Plus and HTX (O) trims come with both engine options but miss out on the choice of a manual gearbox altogether.

Colour Options

The Kia Syros comes in 8 monotone colour options:

Frost Blue

Sparkling Silver

Gravity Grey

Imperial Blue

Intense Red

Pewter Olive

Glacier White Pearl

Aurora Black Pearl

Variant Wise Colour Options

Variant Frost Blue Sparkling Silver Gravity Grey Imperial Blue Intense Red Pewter Olive Glacier White Pearl Aurora Black Pearl HTK ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ HTK(O) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ HTK Plus ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ HTX ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ HTX Plus ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ HTX (O) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The Kia Syros is available in a total of eight exterior colour options, all of which are provided across its six broad variants.

Kia also offers the Syros with a dual-tone cabin theme, while the seat upholstery colour varies depending on the variant chosen.

The base and one-above-base, HTK and HTK (O) variants come with black and grey upholstery with matte orange accents.

The mid-spec HTK Plus and HTX variants come with light blue and grey seat upholstery with mint green accents.

The higher-spec HTX Plus and HTX (O) variants, come with black and grey dual-tone upholstery with matte orange accents.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to go on sale sometime in January 2025 with a ballpark starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It does not have a direct rival in the Indian market as yet. It can be considered an alternate choice to cars in the subcompact and compact segments such as the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

