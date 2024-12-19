Kia Syros Interior Explained In 15 Real-life Images

The Syros features a futuristic-looking dashboard inspired by the Kia EV9 and a dual-t-one cabin theme

The Kia Syros is an all-new offering from the Korean automaker in India. While Syros features a traditional boxy SUV design on the outside, it has a futuristic-looking cabin. If you want to check out the interior of the Syros from close quarters, we have prepared a detailed gallery for you in 15 real-life images.

The Kia Syros gets black and grey dual-tone cabin theme, along with a dashboard that looks inspired from the Kia EV9, and also has a 2-spoke steering wheel. There is also a gloss grey element that spans the width of the dashboard, while the AC vents have a slim, rectangular shape.

One of the major highlights of the cabin is its triple screen setup, including two 12.3-inch displays (one for the infotainment and the other for the driver’s display), and a 5-inch unit for climate control.

Below the touchscreen unit, there are physical controls for the infotainment, along with a scroll-type control for the volume. Below that, you also get physical controls for the climate control unit, beneath which there are multiple charging options, including a Type-C port and a wireless charging pad.

The push button start/stop switch, 360-degree camera and parking sensor buttons have also been provided on the console next to the gear shifter. The gear lever (on DCT and AT variants) is finished in dual-tone matte and gloss grey shade, while there’s also an orange strip (in the variant pictured) giving it a sportier look.

The interior door handles are finished in brushed silver, while the 3-level ventilated seat controls are located on the doors. Kia offers the Syros with a 4-way powered driver’s seat. Note that the height adjustment for the driver’s seat is still manual.

The same dual-tone black and grey pattern has been given to the seats as well, which is upholstered in leatherette. Amenities for rear occupants include a centre armrest, sun blinds, and even 3-level seat ventilation.

Just like for the front, the ventilation control for the rear seats have also been provided on the doors itself. For the improved convenience, you also get Type-C charging ports and AC vents for rear seats.

You also get armrest for front-row seats, which also integrates the air purifier that also has an AQI display.

Kia has also equipped the higher-spec variants of the Syros with a panoramic sunroof, while the lower-spec variants get a single-pane unit only.

The safety features on the Syros includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Its safety kit also includes a dual-camera dashcam and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

Powertrain Options

The Syros is being offered with both 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Their specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Expected Prices And Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale possibly sometime in January 2025. It won’t have any direct rivals in India, but will be an alternative to the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos.

