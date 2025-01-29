Kia Syros HTX Variant Explained In 7 Real-life Images

The model pictured is the HTX variant of the Kia Syros as it is seen with all-LED lighting, LED DRLs, and a rear wiper with a washer.

The Kia Syros is the latest offering by the South Korean carmaker on our shores. It is offered in six broad variants: HTK, HTK(O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus(O). In this article, we detail the exterior and interior design along with the features that HTX, the mid-spec variant of the Kia Syros gets:

Exterior

Front

The HTX variant of the Kia Syros features LED headlights over halogen present on the lower-spec models. The boxy look is inspired by the larger EV9 SUV, vertically stacked headlights and a split-grille setup adorn the fascia of the Korean carmaker's latest sub-4m offering. It carries on with the front parking sensors that come as standard on the new Kia SUV.

Side

The boxy appearance of the Kia Syros continues towards the side. Body-coloured flush door handles, a silver door garnish and silver roof rails are offered with the Syros.

The sub-4m SUV rides on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that are smaller than those present on the fully loaded HTX Plus (O) variant.

Rear

The HTX variant looks the same at the rear as the top-spec HTX Plus (O). It comes with a minimalistic rear which houses L-shaped LED tail lamps around the rear window while the turn indicators are placed lower near the bumper.

Interior

The cabin of the HTX variant features a Blue and grey dual-tone interior with light green accents. The patterned dashboard features dual 12.3-inch digital displays, which is a first in the sub-4m segment. The dual-spoke steering wheel is wrapped in a leatherette along with the gear lever.

The HTX variant misses out on the wireless phone charger that is present on the higher-spec variants.

While the top variants offer ventilation for both front and rear seats, the HTX only offers this feature for the front seats. The HTX also misses out on the panoramic sunroof that top spec gets.

Powertrain

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT* / 7 DCT^ 6-speed MT

*MT= Manual Transmission

^DCT= Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

The HTX variant lacks the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT) paired with the diesel engine that is available on the HTX Plus.

Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros’s prices will be revealed on February 1, 2025, and we expect a starting price tag of Rs 9.7 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Kia Syros does not have a direct rival, it can be considered a premium alternative to other sub-4m SUV offerings like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet and Skoda Kylaq.

