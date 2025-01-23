Take A Look At The Mid-spec HTK(O) Variant Of The Kia Syros In 5 Real-life Images

The Syros HTK(O) comes loaded with amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, manual AC, and a single-pane sunroof

The Kia Syros recently made its first public appearance at the Auto Expo 2025, and the units have now reached some dealerships as well. Kia offers the Syros in six broad variants: HTK, HTK(O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus(O). Let’s check out how the one-above-base HTK(O) variant of the Syros looks in 5 real-life images.

Front

The fascia of the Syros’ one-above-base HTK(O) variant doesn’t look significantly different from those of the higher-spec variants. However, unlike its higher-spec counterparts, it gets halogen headlights without LED DRLs. The bumper design, however, remains chunky and it also integrates a silver skid plate.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta Electric Variant-wise Features Explained

Side

Being an HTK(O) variant, it still rides on 16-inch alloy wheels, which indicates that the model pictured is a diesel variant. Note that the petrol version of the Syros HTK(O) trim features 15-inch steel wheels with covers. It also gets flush-type door handles, a silver garnish on the doors, and silver roof rails. The turn indicators have also been mounted on the ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors).

Rear

While there’s barely any noticeable difference between the HTK(O) and other variants of the Syros from this angle, it still misses out on LED tail lights. The bumper design remains the same and it also integrates a silver skid plate which makes it look rugged.

Interior

Inside, the Syros HTK(O) variant comes with a dual-tone black and grey interior theme along with fabric seat upholstery. It comes loaded with amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, semi-digital driver’s display, steering mounted audio controls, a manual AC, and a single-pane sunroof. Its safety features include 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors.

For the enhanced convenience of rear passengers, it gets AC vents and sunblinds as well. However, it doesn’t get a rear centre armrest.

Powertrain Options

Kia offers the Syros HTK(O) comes with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

Note that this variant doesn’t get the option of an automatic transmission. However, if you opt for higher-spec trims of the Syros, the petrol variant can be had with an optional 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT), while the diesel comes with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT).

Expected Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros HTK(O) is expected to be priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 12.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will take on the likes of the subcompact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Kia Sonet.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.